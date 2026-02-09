A Nigerian woman shared her observations after watching Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife’s interaction at the NSPPD prayer conference

She noted that Mama Eno openly praised her husband, recalled their early days, and expressed deep admiration for him

The moment drew reactions after Pastor Jerry hugged his wife, with viewers describing the display as genuine and pure love

A Nigerian woman has shared what she noticed between the popular cleric Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife during the NSPPD prayer conference held on Friday, February 6, 2026.

The lady, identified as Vivian Ofili, shared her observation on Facebook after watching the interaction between the couple at the prayer gathering organised by the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD).

Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife, Eno Jerry, share a lovely moment at NSPPD. Photo credit: nechesblog2/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Online attendee shares observation at NSPPD

According to the online attendee, Pastor Jerry's wife, Eno Jerry, openly expressed her love and admiration for her husband while giving thanks to God for the success of the NSPPD Nigeria Prayer Conference.

She said Mama Eno, as she is called, used her praises to recall when they first met. Eno was said to have described her husband as a “wonder” whom she still admires deeply.

The Facebook user noted that Pastor Jerry listened attentively, visibly touched by his wife’s words.

Pastor Jerry displays love to wife

She also reacted after the cleric eventually reached out to hug his wife, drawing admiration from those watching. Even after the embrace, Mama Eno continued giggling happily, which Vivian likened to the excitement of young lovers.

A woman shares her observations after watching Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife’s interaction at the NSPPD prayer conference. Photo credit: Vivian Ofili/Facebook, praiseworld_/Instagram

Source: UGC

Reacting to the moment, Vivian described the display as genuine and pure love.

The Facebook post said in part:

"Pastor Jerry was also listening with keen interest and with so much love for his wife. He couldn't hold it anymore and he reached out for a hug. Even after the hug, Mama Eno was still giggling like they were high school lovers. See ehn, love is sweet oo. I mean love that is genuine, pure and kind. I wish everyone can experience it at least once in their life time."

Reactions to Pastor Jerry and wife's moment

The post has since attracted positive reactions online, with many Nigerians praising the couple and describing their interaction as “couple goals.”

Some of the comments are below.

Umo Blessing wrote:

"Papa n mama are finished couple. They way papa dey take look mama. I'm his mind na me get am. Chai my calabar sweet girl."

Nguumbur Sandra stated:

"I love how they love each other and how their love is so pure and I love how intentional they are about each other and how they express their love for each publicly other without holding back."

Joseph Sheidu commented:

"The way it should be, don't be too spirit filled that you can't express love to your spouse. This is healthy and good for the gospel too."

In a related story, a branch pastor was allegedly demoted after a conflict involving a former disciple who married the lead pastor.

Man speaks about attendees of NSPPD

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian man made a wild allegation about those who attended the NSPPD prayer conference hosted by Pastor Jerry Eze.

He shared a tweet via his official X account, speaking about the participants of the conference, and his post quickly went viral.

Source: Legit.ng