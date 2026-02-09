A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with netizens after attending the NSPPD prayer conference in Lagos

In a post shared via her official account, she expressed amazement at the weight of testimonies that she heard at the venue

Many Nigerians have been taking turns on social media to share their various experiences at the conference

A Nigerian lady who attended the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) prayer conference organised by Streams of Joy in Lagos has shared her experience.

The event, which was attended by numerous individuals, left her amazed, especially during the time of hearing testimonies.

NSPPD prayer conference attendee amazed over testimonies

Identified as @gloryiykee on X, the lady took to social media to express her astonishment at the numerous testimonies she heard during the event.

She expressed how baffled she was as she reflected on the testimonies she had heard at the venue, which seemed to have proven the power of God.

Her words gave off a feeling of awe and wonder, as if she was struggling to comprehend the magnitude of what she had heard.

The NSPPD Lagos prayer conference has become a topic of discussion on social media, with many individuals sharing their own stories and experiences.

The event appears to have been a transformative experience for many, leaving am amazing impact on those who attended.

Nigerians share experiences at NSPPD conference venue

Nigerians had different things to say about the conference.

Oroma Orji said:

"Glory hallelujah for us Ugandans the highlight of the NSPPD Nigerian conference was the announcement that NSPPD prayer conference Jerry Uchechukwu Eze is coming to Uganda. oooh my god. We are so so so so humbled our hearts are inditing a good matter. Sir we prayerfully can't wait. We love you sir beyond what words can express. Thank you El-Roi. All creation is ernestly longing for the manifestation of you sir the servant of the most high God in our land. Indeed what God cannot do doesn't exist. We love you pastor Jerry."

Precious Adaeze said:

"When you came on stage i shouted my sisterr what God can't do doesn't truly exist."

Stella Chungu said:

"God can be trusted."

Divine Tochukwu added:

"Thank you EL ROI for what God can not do does not exist."

Precious Anny stated:

"Fine girl, Fire on for Jesus."

@Bebeto said:

"Pastor Jerry should try to be giving himself resting time. Program on Saturday at Lagos and then Sunday rushing to preach all sessions. Papa rest, try your other pastors to be giving you support on this. Health comes first oo."

@okechinyere iweha said:

"I first no Dey believe them ooo, but my friend own shock me."

