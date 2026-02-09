A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after attending the NSPPD prayer conference at Tafewa Balewa Square, Lagos

In a now-viral tweet, she disclosed the scary incident that almost happened to her on her way back from the conference

Several Nigerians who attended the conference have been taking to social media to share their various experiences

A close call was experienced by a Nigerian lady who attended the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) prayer conference in Lagos.

The incident occurred on her way back from the event, which was held at Tafewa Balewa Square.

Lady who attended NSPPD prayer conference narrowly escapes accident.

Source: Twitter

NSPPD prayer conference attendee narrowly escapes accident

The lady, @smyply_pears on X, took to social media to express her gratitude for the narrow escape.

She revealed that her vehicle had almost been involved in a serious accident, but fast action by the driver had averted disaster.

In her words:

"On my way back from NSPPD Prayer conference, we almost got into an accident that would have affected where I was seated. I don't want to start thinking what would have happened if the driver hadn't acted fast. Thank God for quick thinking and a well maintained vehicle."

Nigerians speak about NSPPD prayer conference

There have been lots of comments from Nigerians who attended the conference and had various experiences.

Nze Dikeh said:

"NSPPD prayer conference 2026 by the way, what an experience, was there for 2025 edition but this year was something else, the organization, time frame management, security, crowd & traffic control, plus I heard they brought free buses wow, I felt the holy spirit there ngl!"

Preye said:

"What an unforgettable time at the NSPPD Prayer Conference last night. Dear Pastor Jerry @realjerryeze, I am in awe of the grace of God upon your life and the marvelous things God is doing through you. Wow!! Words would fail me to say thank you for the gift of you. Thank you for the opportunity and privilege to minister. I am deeply honored and grateful Sir. I love and honor you PJ’M."

@Handcraft_Furnitures said:

"Exactly one thing I love about God. If you do not serve him, he will choose someone you didn’t expect. That’s just God for you. He can choose anyone anytime and any day."

@Woke Influencer said:

"I am blessed and protected in Jesus name. May The word of God continue to manifest through me in Jesus name. Hope to see you some day."

@Chubbs said:

"I'm pained that I wasn't able to attend, I know signs and wonders will reach me since am gonna be at work . I wish I. an get the hand band and t-shirt."

@Angel Divy reacted:

"I received my instant congratulations now Amen. I will not be left behind."

@mhizjoy said:

"l receive my positive pregnancy and my peace in my marriage now in Jesus name amen."

@floxychizzy said:

"Do you know EL-ROI we dey pray e dey show what God can not do does not exist."

@Moona said:

"I will marry right I was live on the conference yesterday my coming to NSPPD conference 2027 I'm coming with my hubby."

@Bigtee technologies said:

"Hello pls I just wanted to confirm if the prayer conference actually held at Ikeja as well as Tbs."

@Hardeola said:

"There are no seats they are keeping seats for people."

@LUXURY KIDDIES WEARS IN IKOTUN commented:

"Omo we're coming today oo. Abeg keep sit for us."

@Marthy collection said:

"God is soooooo sweet. To praise him is soo sweet will never miss 2027 own."

@ngambo k said:

"The trumpet was an introduction to our new edition Hallelujah challenge."

See the post below:

