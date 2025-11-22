A Nigerian woman said she was expecting to give birth to a baby girl but she later delivered a baby boy

A Nigerian woman shared her experience after she welcomed a baby boy instead of a girl as expected.

The woman's post is generating a lot of reactions on social media after she said had expected to welcome a baby girl.

The woman was expecting baby girl but she gave birth to a boy. Photo credit: TikTok/@ijeego56.

Source: TikTok

According to the woman known on TikTok as @ijeego56, when she was pregnant, all scans showed she was going to deliver a baby girl.

She noted that she had gone ahead to buy clothes and other baby items meant for a girl.

When she gave birth, she discovered that the child is a boy instead of the girl expected.

Now, the baby boy is wearing the feminine items she bought as she refused to throw them away.

She said:

"You showed as a girl in all pregnancy scans but decided to show up as a boy. You don't have choice but to wear all your pink dresses cos my money will not waste. Gender disappointment do this one but my money will not waste."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman who was expecting girl gives birth to a boy

@Triciaa bessong said:

"My aunt named her daughter Israel. Cause she thought she was gonna have a boy n planned on calling him Israel….till now we Dey beg her to change the girl name but she no gree…in her defense the Israelites are not only males."

@Misglamour said:

"I have 3 boys and I became pregnant again the scan show as a girl I was very happy I ended up given birth to a boy again my husband collapsed at the hospital 10 times."

@judithonyedika said:

"Just small prank the innocent baby prank you. Na you take it personal. He is still cute."

@msnanieta said:

"Hope he looks like a family member, bcos my sister too was expecting a girl and later it was a boy but didn’t resemble anyone in the family, and we decided to do dna and it didn’t match with my sisters child."

@MyselfandI said:

"Let him wear those pink dresses until a girl comes..yesses .We can't waste money like that."

@ayo’Xein said:

"Story of my life… I wore girls clothing till age 2. there was no scan then and my parents strongly believed they were getting a girl after 3 boys… I broke their back when I came out swinging with a “dick”. That was their payback."

