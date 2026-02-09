A Ghanaian man cries out on social media after trusting his uncle with a large sum of money for a project

He could be heard in a video speaking angrily after he saw the state of the building he thought had been completed

Reports mentioned that he sent money to his uncle from abroad to build him a house, but his uncle misused the money

A Ghanaian man cried out online after discovering that his uncle had squandered the money he sent to him to help build a house.

The man is reported to have lived in Germany for 15 years and had trusted his uncle with a large sum of money to build him a house.

Ghanaian man cries out after uncle wastes house money.

Ghanaian man finds incomplete house

Details of the report from Yen stated that the man had requested his uncle to build a four-bedroom self-contained apartment with the money he sent from abroad.

In the video, the man, identified as @user73369115600351, could be heard speaking angrily about the structure on the land.

Despite sending enough money to his uncle, he returned from Germany only to discover that his uncle had constructed an incomplete building with no clear design and no roofing.

Ghanaian man finds incomplete house after sending money.

As a result of his uncle’s actions, he promised to have him arrested.

Many individuals who came across the post shared their thoughts in the comments.

B-JAY added:

"Your uncle has done well, At least you can see structure wood. Some people don't even see land neither foundation nor building."

AGASS Geographer🌍🪐☄️ shared:

"I can build something beautiful with affordable price. Beautiful block layout with beautiful plaster."

comfortrummel0 wrote:

"Poor you, that is how our family are today. hmmmm bro find his property and sell it for yur money bec arresting will not brin you yur money."

kwamekyere955 noted:

"As far as I don't know the amount of money being invested in that building 🏫. I can't believe you whatsoever complain. Maybe, where he bought the land rover every thing."

yaw dwarkwaa said:

"This is very sad and unfortnate and we shouls not condone this. The uncle neds to be arrested asap, how can yu betray the tust of your relative, hmm this is not fair at all."

MAABENA GOLDIE added:

"Oh some people are wicked paaa oooo."

Joydhardhi autos noted:

"While people dey build correct estate for Ghana here u guys still send money for people to chop it eiii"

