A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of a large building owned by his family

A young Nigerian man inspires many as he shared a video of a house his family built from scratch, as the video shows how the place was transformed into a home from its initial state.

This is contained in a post made available on a popular social media platform, TikTok.

Man shows off massive house

The said individual shared the video and added a caption congratulating himself and his family for the achievement.

Many individuals who watched the clip stormed the comment page to react to the video he shared.

According to a post he made available on his page @bigdy39 via a popular social media platform, TikTok, he shared the said location, which was formerly a bush and later transformed into a beautiful house.

The video shows the said bush, and soon, it was cleared and the foundation was laid with hundreds of blocks visible in the video.

The TikTok video shows the moment sand and other materials were delivered to the location.

It also showed the moment the building got linted, and soon, it was roofed.

The young man shared the look of the completed house in the video he made available on his page.

Several people who watched the video congratulated him in the comments section.

Reactions as man flaunts house

FT stressed:

"I didn't use sound this year but I will use it next year. congratulations bro."

futurnix_techhub noted:

"Congrats boss but try compliment am with Solar so you go enjoy constant light."

PROFILE_NOT_FOUND stressed:

"Big congratulations fam. I pray they also congratulate me soon."

@De. 5th $managerEver shared:

"More to come, inshallah.. May you remain blessed fr making this move for your fr whole family to be forever comfortable U no small."

Okwute comedy 1 wrote:

"As I calm down and watch this video to the end na the way God go calm down and run am for me it maybe today it maybe tomorrow but I believe in God."

BTÇ ÑÔ JŒY stressed:

"Big Congratulations God will also help those who never build house will build next year."

Mickyexchange noted:

"Do you know that from when I bought the land till now am almost done with my building, I don’t know where it is all I do is push money to Nigeria for the house construction….. it’s not mine I’m building it for my mum."

Comedianlastborn said:

"Congratulations 🎉 my bro the wisdom non easy to get some use the same money buy car do lifestyle."

