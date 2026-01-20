A young Nigerian man went viral on social media after showing off how he pulled down his parents' old building

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed the new house he built after renovation and netizens were amazed at what he did

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his parents' dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man showed the old house of his parents and how he demolished it ahead of his new project.

Man builds new home for parents

The video, shared on TikTok by @_nav081, showed the old house's interior and exterior before demolition.

He posted how the house was broken down and showed the new structure, which was almost at the completed level.

The young man captioned the video:

"Pulled down the old, raised a new beginning for the ones who raised me."

In the comments, he confirmed that he was proud of his achievement.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as man builds new house for parents

@Ken c said:

you haven't started yet bro, this just the beginning, you will rise beyond expectations bro, keep winning.

@Uche Iheanacho said:

"nwanne biko I want to ask u a little bit personal question , I'm planning on doing something like this in my fathers land by this april we don't have a house in alaigbo tell me estimates of how much u spent on this ur project biko even if na dm make I enter biko."

@Odion said:

"This is a sign that I will also finish my own in Jesus name amen."

@Chommy said:

"please God remember my brothers bless them financial, they don too suffer, congratulations nna."

@wickedness headquarters said:

"chaii I wish the old house you pull down is our house because.. God bless you."

@Richie said:

"I may not know you personally, but I truly see the love and effort you put into your family. The way you show up for your loved ones is admirable. May God continue to guide your steps and bless all that you do."

@Catherine ON said:

"God is faithful, mama must be proud. May God keep our parents to eat the fruits of thier labor. ISEEE."

@Klassiqifex said:

"Congratulations man, done one already now one more to go this year by Gods grace."

In related stories, a lady shared how she built a small house in half plot of land while another man transformed an abandoned uncompleted building into a beautiful bungalow.

Lady helps husband build house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady shared a video about her love story on social media, which got so many people talking.

She revealed that while they were dating, she relocated to the village to help him build his house while he travelled overseas.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the relationship and hailed the lady and her husband.

