A Nigerian man has expressed his joy on social media after bagging a job as a UX/UI designer at a tech company

According to the young man, he had his eyes on the position for a while and prayed to God to help him secure the employment opportunity

Fortunately, he received a mail from the company after a series of tests, informing him that he had gotten the job

Man bags employment offer with tech company

Identified on X as @lanre_theade, the elated man expressed his gratitude to God for the achievement.

He was filled with joy as he shared the news with his followers, linking his success to God's intervention.

According to him, the journey began when he submitted his application, followed by a series of tests that led to the coveted offer letter.

The company cited his impressive background, skills, and personality as the reasons behind their decision to hire him.

The company wrote:

"Good evening Adesoye Olanrewaju Olusegun. It is with great pleasure that we send you a formal letter for the UX/UI design position. Your background, skills and personality impressed us throughout the recruitment process."

His first tweet, which marked the beginning of his application journey, had read like a heartfelt plea to the universe.

"Just submitted an application for a position that I've had my eyes on since August. Dear God, abeg," he said.

Months later, his patience and dedication were rewarded, and he was over the moon with excitement.

In his words:

"GUUYSSSS!! I GOT THE JOB!!! Dear God, thank you."

Reactions as man bags job with tech giant

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Arigbede said:

"Omg, Congratulations Lanre."

Chiamaka said:

"I’ll keep clapping until it’s my turn. Congrats."

Zaynab Bisola wrote:

"Congratulationsssss."

Nonye said:

"Congratulations."

@fineapple said:

"I don't know how to know my niche, I write but I have never used it to make money so it feels overwhelming cause everyone knows what to do but I don't."

M.bliz said:

"I can’t lie, I’m tired already. If I should showcase my applications here since last year till now no job and am residing in Abuja. You will cry for me, lots of bills piling up for me, temptations all around especially now that am down financially. Don’t know what to do."

Stephanie09 added:

"Omo, I don keep my B.A (ENL) one side ooo. I don start plantain business because person dey wait for job, but bills no dey wait. Benin City na lounge, club, restaurant and church full everywhere. So Crazy."

See the post below:

