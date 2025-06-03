A Nigerian man has inspired netizens on the TikTok app after showing off the house that he's building in his village

According to the young man, he was earlier discouraged to build the house, considering the fact that his father already built one

However, he later changed his mind and began building a massive structure in his hometown, leaving everyone in awe

A Nigerian man who's currently building a magnificent house in his village has captured the hearts of many online users.

In a video, he shared the major challenge he faced before embarking on a massive construction project in his hometown.

Man who travelled to his village to build a house shares his reason. Photo credit: @ezeolly/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man begins building massive house in village

The man, known on TikTok as @ezeolly, shared a video of his uncompleted storey building, along with a brief background story.

Initially, he had reservations about building in the village, particularly since his father had already constructed a huge house there.

However, after seeking divine guidance from God, he felt the need to build a house in his hometown against all odds.

In his words:

"A lot of people have different reasons for not wanting to build in the village. They'd rather build their their mansions in the city or even abroad than touch anything back home. As a Christian, the idea of the village being risky wasn't my problem. My case was why leave the city with all its lights and soft life to go back to the village and start laying blocks?

"Besides my dad already built a massive house in the village. I had a change of heart because every major decision I make, I always seek guidance from God before embarking on any project. If we don't build our hometowns, who will?

"Too many people abroad have written off their roots-held back by fear, doubt, or superstition. But I'm living proof that God can use anyone, anywhere to make a difference. Let this be your sign: it's time to invest in where you come from. What's the biggest challenge holding you back from building at home? Drop it in the comments. Let's talk."

Man proudly flaunts the house that he's building in his village. Photo credit: @ezeolly/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man builds house in village

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Kacey purity said:

"Congratulations sir but please patronize my husband he is selling tiles in building materials market ogidi please sir."

@Monicamore said:

"Sir please my husband is good with furniture's and interior decorations. He's very good I promise."

@LADY GLOW said:

"Yes I encouraged my husband to build his mansion in the village, we will both retire there when the time comes, I'm a fan of Aku ruo ulo. Congratulations Nna."

@Ikechukwu Ogbuja Jr commented:

"Congratulations for you oo, for my own village nah juju everyone dey do dat community no dey ever glow."

@UcheChukwu said:

"I started my own villa building Jan this year, and d joy is immense, I can’t wait to see it completed. Developing ur village give a special kind of joy. Am a female and am building to make my late dad proud."

@Ify fashion world added:

"My husband built his first house in our village and we don’t regret it because our neighbors now hads access to good water which he gives dem for free and it’s a blessing to provide for others the little way we can."

Watch the video here:

Nigerian man builds duplex in hometown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian millionaire replaced his old family house in the village with a duplex he built for N65m.

The man's family supervised the project during the demolition phase as different parts of the old building were removed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng