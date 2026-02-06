A young Nigerian lady got many people talking after she made a statement about the late gospel singer

She said she visited Ifunanya Nwangene’s profile after her death, even though she did not know her before

After visiting the profile, she shared what she found on the page, which made her break down in tears

A young Nigerian lady who took her time to go through the profile of Ifunanya Nwangene, a gospel singer who died after being bitten by a deadly snake, has shared what she found.

She took to her page to explain that when she first saw the news about the singer’s death, she did not fully understand what had happened.

Young lady explains what she saw on Ifunanya Nwangene’s page that left her in tears. Photo Source: Facebook/Julia Ken Akpa/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Lady speaks about Ifunanya's page

According to her, what she later saw on the singer’s page left her in tears, as she wondered why many talented people are often not known until after their death.

Julia Ken Akpa wrote that she had gone offline for some time, and when she returned, she saw pictures of a very beautiful Nigerian lady all over the internet. She explained that she initially did not pay much attention because she had no idea about what had happened.

She said it was not until later that night that she took her time to go through the details and visit Ifunanya Nwangene’s profile.

After going through the profile, she wondered why she never knew about Ifunanya Nwangene while she was alive.

She wrote:

“I kept wondering why I neither knew her nor heard anything about her until her passing. And that brings me to the question: Why do people become more popular when they are no more?"

She went on to share what she saw on the singer’s page that moved her to tears. According to her, she visited the late singer’s page and discovered that Ifunanya had a melodious voice. She listened to one of her songs, and it made her emotional, she started crying immediately.

Young Nigerian lady cries after checking late singer Ifunanya Nwangene’s profile. Photo Source: Facebook/Julia Ken Akpa/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Her statement read:

“Listening to her melodious songs left me in tears. I wept like a baby. 😭😭😭😭”

Reactions as lady mourns Ifunanya Nwangene

Perpetual added:

"Is very unfortunate, that's why I do tell people that celebrate some one while alive and not when the person is dead the picture of the soul will now be everywhere with different names. Am here but I never come across her video untill her death video are now everywhere how wish it was when she is still alive. RIP sister."

Austin shared:

"I really missed your presence on this highway. I wish I could reach you, but.... Bievenue."

Edward said:

"She is really talented with a voice of an angel may her soul rest in peace."

Joy noted:

"Like seriously,we come to know a lot of young people after they are gone,may her soul rest in peace 🕊️."

Bless wrote:

"Even me, I have never seen her here before until her passing. May God not allow us "blow" when we are no more o."

Blessing said:

"She is well known among the Catholic Choristers & she is just an up coming celebrity whose death took at the peak of her glory. It's well Nanya, sleep on."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that another close friend of Ifunanya Nwangene also shared an emotional post online after her death. The friend talked about the last moments they spent together, saying they sang Catholic hymns on Friday evening, just a day before the singer died.

Friend shares last chat with Ifunanya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that many people are still very sad about Ifunanya Nwangene’s death. Friends and fans have been sharing stories about her online.

They talked about how kind she was, how much she loved God, and how she enjoyed singing. Many people said her songs touched their hearts.

Source: Legit.ng