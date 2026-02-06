A lady has shared the video she made on the last day she saw Nanyah, who died from a snakebite in her Abuja residence

She pointed out what she noticed about Nanyah’s action in the video, which went viral after she posted it on her TikTok page

The lady drew people's attention to what Nanyah was doing in the background of the video while mourning the late singer

A lady has shared the last video she made with a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

The lady pointed out what the singer was doing in the background of the video which she posted on TikTok.

Nanyah: Lady Shares Video of Last Day She Saw Late Singer, Points Out What She Was Doing in Clip

Source: TikTok

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah: Lady shares last video of singer

Identified on TikTok as @fran_chesca_odyssey, the lady showed a video of the last day she saw Nanyah.

She showed what Nanyah was doing in the background of the video and drew people’s attention to it.

The lady noted that that was the last day she saw Nanyah before she died from a snakebite, as she mourned the songstress.

The video was captioned:

“Literally the last day I saw Nanyah. Look behind us, she was taking some friends’ photos. Never knew it was last memories. Rest on champ."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Another lady who knew Nanyah also shared the last messages that the late singer shared on the night before she died from a snakebite.

On her Facebook page, Sese Bula, Nanyah’s friend and fellow choir member, shared the messages the singer sent to the group on the night before she died.

She also opened up about the plans they had before Nanyah’s unfortunate passing and how Nanyah made the group chat so lively, without knowing that it would be her last time on the chat.

The lady partly said:

“Ify's voice was the soundtrack to our joy, and it was clear she was loving every moment of it. Little did we know, it would be our last conversation, our last laugh together. We were supposed to start shooting yesterday, but fate had other plans, oh Jesus..

“5 of us, Luisita, Paschal, Matthew, Ifunanya, and I, had made other plans, shared dreams, experiences, and laughed together, but now... it's all shattered. The memories of our last sit-out, eating, laughing, and enjoying each other's company, still lingers... Ify sat right beside me, radiating warmth and love."

Nanyah: Lady Shares Video of Last Day She Saw Late Singer, Points Out What She Was Doing in Clip

Source: Instagram

Catholic priest shares dream about Nanyah

In a related story, a Catholic priest, Gabriel Dozie, has mourned the fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

In a trending post on social media, he also shared details of the strange dream he had about her and what she told him two days before she died.

Source: Legit.ng