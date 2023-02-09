A young man was praised for the brilliance he infused into branding his piggy banks with different Nigerian bank names

Many people who reacted to his video said that the country is hard and he is only trying how to survive

On TikTok, some social media users said they were checking for their bank names on each piggybank

A man hawking piggybanks made from iron has stirred massive reactions on social media. A group of people who spotted him with his goods stopped him because of his branding.

Atop each piggybank he fashioned from iron were the names of Nigerian banks. Zenith Bank, First Bank, Kuda Bank and other prominent ones were spotted.

People said that he is trying to stand out.

Source: TikTok

Piggybanks with bank names spark laughter

The men who checked out what he was hawking could not stop laughing as they tried to check for the names of the banks they knew.

The hawker allowed them to search for different bank names to show that he went all out to brand them well.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 2,000 likes with over 100 shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Isabellaosas said:

"Na money e Dey find country hard."

Prince said:

"Me thinking maybe na cooler until i see uba."

SHU'AEB ADAMS asked:

"Where is the opay?"

kev said:

"I no see wema bank o."

Degrace joked:

"Kolo pay."

