A Nigerian man has expressed his pain online after seeing an elderly man hawking sachet water on the road

In a video, the older man carried the water on his head and walked around a motor park seeking customers

Social media users who came across the video reacted massively with many wishing to help him financially

A heart-wrenching video of an elderly man hawking sachet water on the streets has sparked sympathy online.

The clip showed the aged man carrying a heavy load of water on his head, passing through a busy motor park in search of customers.

Man seeks help for elderly hawker

An eyewitness @boskopee who shared the video on TikTok, expressed his pain and disappointment at witnessing such a scene.

He worried over the man's plight and thought about the circumstances that led him to resort to such a physically demanding task.

Unable to withstand the pain, he shared a video online, soliciting financial help to take the man off the streets.

"Saw this old man today selling pure water. Nawa o. We fit run am for am sha. Guys this is very sad Omo," he wrote.

Reactions trail video of elderly hawker

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok reacted with an outpouring of emotions, with many offering financial assistance to alleviate the man's condition.

@mowears2 said:

"This is Nkpor under bridge. Will find this man nd help he with shop."

@Aduke store stated:

"Chai I’m shedding tears, may we not suffer in our old age when we are suppose to be enjoying what we’ve worked for. There might be sad story behind this."

@Mrs mark said:

"Not really suffer, him walking around is part of exercise, once he starts staying idle sickness comes."

@Nwagaraonu wrote:

"I always see this man in nkpor. He is everywhere in new parts Nkpor. I felt pity for him. His fellow man gossip about him whenever he pass shouting pure water."

@Chiagozie Ifeomachukwu said:

"I swear him dey my mind. Just waiting for the day to go to new part and gift him the little that I can. Tears do drop from my eyes whenever I saw him. Last time I swear him he almost fell inside gutter."

@Jemima’s aunty added:

"Dis is actually a moral lessen for us all to work hard while we still have the strength and energy so we won’t face things like dis in future. No hard feelings though."

Watch the video below:

