The National Youth Service Corps has issued fresh travel and safety directives to prospective corps members heading to orientation camps nationwide for the 2026 Batch A Stream I exercise and urged strict compliance as movement to camps begins across the country.

In a travel and safety advisory released by the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters through its official X account on Tuesday, January 20, the scheme cautioned participants against risky journeys and unsafe transport practices.

The advisory stressed that corps members must prioritise safety throughout their travels, noting that preventable incidents have often resulted from disregard for basic precautions.

NYSC issues clear travel safety instructions

According to the directive, prospective corps members are to avoid travelling at night and restrict movement to daytime hours only. The NYSC also advised the use of registered transport companies and approved motor parks, warning against patronising unverified operators.

Corps members were further encouraged to share their live location with family members, speak up when drivers exceed safe speed limits, and ensure their phones remain charged throughout the journey, with power banks described as essential items.

The scheme added that participants who arrive late at night should stop and continue their journey the following day. It also reminded prospective corps members that all NYSC services remain free and that no payment should be made to any individual under any guise.

NYSC adjusts deployment across states

The travel advisory comes amid the release of deployment details for the 2026 Batch A Stream I intake.

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, the NYSC confirmed that call-up letters are now available on its portal and clarified that not all corps members posted to Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory will attend orientation within those locations.

Due to limited camp capacity, the scheme redirected some participants posted to Lagos to orientation camps in Ekiti, Kwara, Ondo, Ogun and Osun states. Those deployed to the Federal Capital Territory were assigned to camps in Kaduna, Niger and Nasarawa states.

The NYSC explained that only about 40 percent of registered prospective corps members can be accommodated in Lagos and the FCT for the upcoming exercise.

NYSC issues documentation warnings ahead of camp

The scheme also issued warnings regarding documentation, stating that prospective corps members with discrepancies in their records will not be registered at orientation camps.

It stated:

“Prospective Corps Members with discrepancies in the Date of Graduation on their call-up letters and the date on their Statement of Results will not be registered in the Orientation Camp.”

Affected individuals were advised to resolve such issues with their Student Affairs Officers before reporting to camp to avoid delays during registration.

Guidelines were also restated for married female prospective corps members. Those not posted to their husband’s state of domicile were directed to report to the nearest orientation camp for registration.

Applicants seeking concessional posting on marital grounds were instructed to upload a marriage certificate, identity of husband and a letter of place of domicile from the husband.

The 2026 Batch A orientation course is scheduled to commence nationwide on January 21, with the NYSC reiterating that indiscipline will not be tolerated throughout the programme.

