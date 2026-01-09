A Nigerian NYSC member lamented her struggle to secure a Place of Primary Assignment due to her university course

The Microbiology graduate said repeated rejections made her regret her choice of study during her service year

Her viral TikTok video sparked mixed reactions, with others sharing both frustrations and success stories

A Nigerian youth corper shared her frustrating struggle to secure a Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) with the degree she graduated with from the university.

The young lady, identified on TikTok as Ndayeabasi Oko, shared a candid video in which she ranted about the difficulty of securing a PPA.

A Nigerian lady shares her struggles securing a PPA due to her course of study. Photo credit: Ndayeabasi oko. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Currently serving under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), she attributed her struggle to secure a posting after camp to the course she studied at university.

According to her, she studied Microbiology at the university.

Berating her course of study, she said:

"You see that thing wey they dey use tell us say you are studying a stupid course, is when you are going for NYSC that you will know."

She disclosed that her search for a company or institution to accept her as a Microbiology graduate for her service year has been met with constant rejection.

"To find where they go accept you for service, you go suffer," she lamented.

An NYSC member shares her struggles to secure a PPA with her university degree as a Microbiology graduate. Photo credit: Ndayeabasi oko, NYSC (TikTok)

Source: UGC

Frustrated by the experience, she warned others who planned to study the same course at various universities. She urged them to change their course, or else they would meet the same fate as hers.

"My advice to people that are not in school yet, or you're starting Microbiology... my dear, change course now," she said.

The video, which ended with her deciding to continue her search the next day, has been widely shared on social media. While many agreed on her statement, some shared their own success stories as Microbiology graduates.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to NYSC lady's course of study

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Ummieyy said:

"You see that course Biochemistry, na that course useless pass for Nigeria."

A_nanti stated:

"Aswear, I studied computer engineering and got posted to an airline after service I got retained as a system analyst God used NYSC bless me."

Fumz wrote:

"Watching this as a final-year Microbiology student."

Flora commented:

"I studied Microbiology, and they posted me to a pharmaceutical company."

LAST_SON said:

"I was giving zoology in a particular uni, and I am supposed to be in 300l by now, but guess who is a fresher In another school... people insult me sha."

Graduate finds job after NYSC

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a man who graduated from UNILAG has recounted a series of good things that happened to him after NYSC.

The man said he wrote UTME once, and he was admitted to study at the University of Lagos.

After completing his NYSC and working in the Nigerian banking sector for six years, he got a scholarship to study for a PhD using his BSc.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng