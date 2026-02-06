A Nigerian lady documented how she furnished her first apartment with a N2 million budget after moving out of her parents’ home

She revealed that her first purchases cost N210k before moving on to appliances like a refrigerator priced at over N400k

By the time she made these purchases, she had spent more than half of her budget, leaving her with little to complete the furnishing

A Nigerian lady has sparked conversations online after sharing a detailed breakdown of how she furnished her apartment with a N2 million budget.

The lady, identified on TikTok as Royhan, posted a video documenting her journey of setting up her new apartment after moving out of her parents’ house.

In the video, Royhan explained that she recently rented her first independent apartment and described it as a “big girl” milestone. She revealed that she slept on the floor for the first three days after moving in before deciding to start furnishing the space.

According to her, the first item she purchased was a mattress and two pillows, which cost a total of N210,000.

Lady shares cost breakdown on house furnishing

She said:

"So I went to get a semi-orthopedic mattress and two pillows for 210,000 [Naira]. Always make sure to follow a size chart whenever you're getting a mattress.

She then moved on to essential appliances, explaining that she prioritised a gas cooker and refrigerator. After checking the available space for her gas setup, she visited a home appliance store and eventually settled for a larger refrigerator.

According to her, the refrigerator she chose cost N420,000.

She said:

"The next thing obviously has to be gas and fridge. After confirming the measurement of my gas [space], I went to Fouani, of course. I had two fridges in mind. I liked this one, but the color was kind of like putting me off and it was small, and I had to go for a bigger size. So I later went for this, and the price difference was like 100k. This one I got cost me 420k."

At that point, she calculated her total spending to be approximately N895,000, leaving her with about N1.1 million from her N2 million budget to furnish the rest of the apartment.

Reactions to house furnishing budget

Some of the comments are below.

Jblinzk22 commented:

"Omo money nah water ooh, 2 million now for this country dey like 200k."

Adunfemi wrote:

"Am I seeing 200k+ on the AC ??? Ha!!"

Sha Guide said:

"l rent house since last year, November, and till now I never see money buy bed."

Abi_barbie__ stated:

"Me next year by God’s grace I really wanna move out."

Nela wrote:

"Where are you guys seeing money oooo?"

