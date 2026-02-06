A Nigerian lady who bought spiritual products to boost her business and get more sales has shared her regrets

In a video, she disclosed what she discovered about the products after purchasing them from the spiritualist

Speaking further, the lady vowed never to patronise any spiritualist again after having a worrying experience

A Nigerian lady has expressed regret over purchasing spiritual products online to boost her business, revealing the disturbing truth about the items after they were delivered to her.

She shared her experience in a video posted on TikTok, warning others to be cautious of such products.

Lady shares experience after purchasing spiritual products

Identified as @adagold_5 on TikTok, the lady disclosed that she bought the products from a spiritualist in Benin City, hoping to attract more customers and increase sales.

The spiritualist had promised her that the products would bring her success and huge profits.

However, things took a turn when she discovered the true nature of the products. One of the items was a powder, which she was instructed to apply on her face morning and night.

When she asked about the powder, the spiritualist disclosed that it was made from a deceased person's remains.

The lady was thrown off balance and immediately disposed of the products, describing the experience as dark magic.

She expressed her regret over patronising the spiritualist, realising that she had almost fallen victim to a harmful practice.

In her words:

"Be careful of the kind of spiritual products you buy online. I bought spiritual products online. I have made this video before but I am making this brief summary on this video and I hope it goes viral because the other one I did, it didn't go viral. So I got a spiritual product and it was from Benin city. It was waybilled to me. The reason for me buying a spiritual product is because I wanted more customers. I wanted my business to boom. So she said if I use the product it's gonna work for me and I'll start having sales and all that, I'll start making huge money.

"So when I bought this spiritual product, she said the first one is called the curse breaker. I'm gonna use it for three days and start seeing some things in my dreams to show that yes the victory is near. So I use that curse breaker for three days and the other one was a powder she gave to me. It was in a transparent nylon, sealed in a transparent nylon. So when I bought that, she was like yes that powder I should always use it in the morning before going out and in the night before sleeping on my face. She said I shouldn't add any cosmetics like creams, powder before doing that. I should just keep my face like that and use it on my face so I was like okay. Then I had to like ask her that please I hope this thing is gonna work.

"I asked her what is the white powder. She just spoke up. She said you know what that white powder is. I said no. She said that white powder is in fact the head of a deceased. Do you know it smells like something that is rotten. It has a very strong stench. I was like this is really what it is and guess what, I trashed everything. I trashed it and was like this is what I bargained for. I thought she said she is natural, she does natural things. Yes I know that we humans are natural but this is dark magic. I will put it like that. So you have to be very careful. That's how I knew about it. So when the woman told me that thing, I had to like trash it."

Reactions trail lady's post about spiritual products

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@xana_apparel said:

"Omo I don’t make sales that much oo but anytime I pray over my business that I need customers God is always coming tru and I am contented no matter how small or big customers come, make person just Dey careful."

@LOVE BEAUTY said:

"The blessings of the lord makes rich and added no sorrow my dear."

@Richy Rich reacted:

"I stayed in God's presence, I suddenly began to see visions till date. There is no "awakening" or door the holy Spirit can't open."

@𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖎𝖓𝖜𝖆 commented:

"Anything you have to take home is like inviting a strange spirit to your house. It has Consequences. It's better to give ceaser to Caesar just like clearing your path or praying your way out than involving yourself with something you are not aware of."

@ajax.style reacted:

"I always say this “you are the only one that can make it happen “without your believe or faith in anything, it will never work “I am that I am “for a reason."

@_B added:

"Me I kiku love prayer I did not even want to hear anything people dey talk na prayer be my master key I use to be bother about my sales atimes I will sell atime things will be dry but I have faith in God I wonder why people go to different place to do different thing me am closer to my God and I have faith in what am doing consistency is the key."

