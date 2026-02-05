Nigerians took to social media to react to claims in a report exposing the convicted American Jeffrey Epstein

Several years after his conviction and death in 2019, the report revealed how he planned to make money from Nigeria

Details of the report show that Jeffrey Epstein was contacted by a man identified as David Stern, who urged him to make contact with oil buyers

A Nigerian man has reacted after a report revealed that American citizen Jeffrey Epstein wanted to trade in Nigeria's crude oil but backed out over fear of being defrauded.

The report revealed that when Jeffrey Epstein was still alive, he was contacted by an individual named Mr. David Stern.

Man reacts to report on Jeffrey Epstein

David Stern informed Epstein of the possibility of making a large amount of money and asked him to contact an individual whose identity wasn’t revealed, only referenced as PA.

Jeffrey, after contacting PA, was told to meet some individuals who could buy crude oil, with the suggestion that they could make a significant profit.

In the report by Premium Times, Epstein stated after meeting with PA: "PA has asked me to see a guy who has access to Nigerian oil, and when selling it to China (or somebody else), F. can make around $6m.”

However, he later backed out over fear of being scammed or defrauded. Details of their email exchange revealed he replied to Mr. David Stern, showing little or no confidence in the deal due to the possibility of being cheated.

He wrote:

"This seems very fishy."

As the email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and David Stern leaked, a Nigerian man reacted to Epstein’s plan and his eventual decision to back out.

He took to the comments of the post to share his opinion about Nigeria and Epstein’s decision. The individual, Samisu Jiboh, wrote:

"The fear of Nigerians is the beginning of wisdom. So even devil himself Dey fear Naija."

Reactions as Epstein feared being scammed

Jomoh added:

Yahaya Jega shared:

"Dem go sell bonny island for him and later he found out he was scammed 😂😂The thief is always afraid of thieves."

Bashir stressed:

"Evin the devil fears Naija, who de this werey Epstein we have a lot of Chukuma and Chinaza here in naija 🤭😂🤣."

Hamza added:

"This Epstein is the head of Illuminati we were given a story about, continue reading the documents."

Abdullahi noted:

"If we are not super power by military might, at least we are super power by fraudster gangs. One day we will use it for better. At least Yahoo boys have made name for us."

Waziri Abba wrote:

"Epstein revelations are sweeter than any football live show or updates nowadays."

Adamu shared:

"So for all his deviousness, he was actually afraid to enter Nigeria? Man, it’s like this country is the official headquarters of misch!ef. 😂.'

Aliyu said:

"But it seems no any evidence in the write up? Why are you not sharing the email. May be your story is concocted."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an email showed how a friend of Jeffrey Epstein wanted to get money that belonged to Libya. The email said Libya had a lot of money locked in other countries.

Bill Gates denies Epstein allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Bill Gates spoke out after new Epstein files were released. He said the claims against him were not true and called them false.

He also said he was sorry for ever meeting Jeffrey Epstein. His former wife, Melinda French Gates, said the friendship caused pain in their marriage and asked him to answer all questions.

