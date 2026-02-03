A newly released email shows that an associate of late US financier Jeffrey Epstein explored plans to access Libya’s frozen state assets

The email, dated July 2011, estimated Libya had $80 billion in frozen funds, with potential to recover billions more through legal and financial channels

The correspondence noted Libya’s energy reserves and high literacy rates as advantageous for business

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

A newly declassified document has revealed that an associate of late US financier Jeffrey Epstein once explored plans to gain access to Libya’s frozen state assets, amid the country’s political upheaval following the 2011 uprising.

The document, released on Friday by the United States Department of Justice, forms part of a broader tranche of files linked to Epstein and includes an email sent directly to him in July 2011.

A newly released email shows that an associate of late US financier Jeffrey Epstein explored plans to access Libya’s frozen state assets. Photo credit: Rick Friedman/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

In the email, the sender detailed what were described as potential financial and legal opportunities arising from Libya’s instability after a NATO-backed revolt against former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Gaddafi was eventually killed by rebel forces in October 2011, months after the uprising began.

According to the contents of the email, Libya was believed to have as much as $80 billion in state funds frozen across several countries, with an estimated $32.4 billion held in the United States alone.

What the sender says

As reported by Al Jazeera, the sender further claimed that the actual value of Libya’s frozen and misappropriated wealth could be three to four times higher, once sovereign assets and allegedly stolen funds were taken into account.

“If we can identify or recover just 5 to 10 per cent of these monies and receive between 10 and 25 per cent as compensation, we are talking about billions of dollars,” the email stated.

The correspondence also suggested that former officials from Britain’s MI6 and Israel’s Mossad had indicated a willingness to assist in tracing and recovering what were described as “stolen assets.”

In addition to frozen funds, the email highlighted Libya’s anticipated reconstruction needs, estimating that the country would require at least $100 billion for rebuilding and economic recovery.

“The real opportunity,” the sender wrote, was positioning as trusted partners, noting that Libya planned to spend over $100 billion to rebuild infrastructure and revive its economy.

Libya’s vast energy reserves

The message also pointed to Libya’s vast energy reserves and relatively high literacy levels, describing them as factors that could make the country attractive for large-scale financial and legal engagements.

It added that discussions had already taken place with some international law firms, which were reportedly willing to work on a contingency-fee basis.

A newly declassified email reveals how Jeffrey Epstein’s network eyed Libya’s $80bn frozen funds and $100bn reconstruction plans. Photo: EPA

Source: UGC

The revelations add another dimension to the growing body of documents shedding light on Epstein’s global connections and the activities of those within his network during periods of international political instability.

Epstein’s emails mentioned Trump multiple times

Legit.ng earlier reported that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released newly obtained emails showing Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly mentioned Donald Trump in private correspondence.

The messages, spanning more than a decade, included claims that Trump “knew about the girls” and spent time with a woman identified as Virginia Giuffre.

While Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing, the release reignited political debate in Washington over his past ties to Epstein.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng