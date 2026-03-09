An Obafemi Awolowo University alumnus shared his past student experience, recalling how low school fees and living costs were

He opened up that his total school fees were about N12,000 while he earned N20,000 monthly working as a keyboardist

The alumnus compared the past with Nigeria’s current economy, criticising rising costs and sparking reactions from social media users

A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University has decided to share his experience as a student years ago and compare it with Nigeria's current economic situation.

The man, identified as Sir David Onyemaizu, took to X to recount what he described as a more affordable cost of living during his time in school.

According to him, when he gained admission into the university, the Students’ Union Government (SUG) protested an increase in the acceptance fee from N5,000 to N20,000.

He explained that his total school fees at the time were relatively low compared to today's school fees.

“My school fees that year was N8,000 plus departmental fees, and everything amounted to N12,000,” he wrote.

He added:

"When I was working as a keyboardist in my HOD's church, he was paying me ₦20,000 monthly.

I was living like a big man in school because I was also collecting money from home.

It was out of the proceeds of that money I got my Blackberry Torch 2 device which cost me 14K only."

He added that during the same period, preparing a pot of soup could cost as little as N3,000. He described the time as one with a better standard of living.

The former student noted that his experience occurred during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Using his experience as a comparison, he criticised the current economic situation under the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that many Nigerians are now facing harsher economic realities.

He wrote:

"All this happened during the time of Goodluck Jonathan.

You could prepare a pot of soup with as little as 3K.

Honestly, when you have experienced such a standard of living you will only get angry at the Renewed Despair that Tinubu government has plunged Nigerians into."

See his X post below:

Reactions to OAU Alumnus' academic comparison

His post has since generated reactions on social media. Some of the comments are below.

@CulCarboni said:

"During GEJ regime.. N45,000 would buy a good TV and Gen but now 45k will only buy power bank."

@ItohanUuj92972 wrote:

"Sir David thank you for putting into perspective the harsh realities we currently face in Nigeria. To leave a comfortable like you need to have millions not even hundreds of thousands."

@kayodeogunyemi6 stated:

"It is not Tinubu problem alone but a generational problem. In 1985 I worked with O'level, salary of N140/month. After admission, the total fees I paid at OAU with accomodation was N70, Feeding for a month was N30. Compare to today's school fees versus salary. God will save us o."

