A Nigerian lady has recounted how she survived a snakebite seven years ago after travelling to her hometown in her second year at the university

According to her, she did not see the snake when it bit her, as it was dark when it happened, but she remembered feeling something heavy on her leg that she had to shake off

For two weeks after the terrible snakebite, she said she could not walk and was treated by a herbalist in the neighbouring town

A lady, known on X as Oma, who survived a snakebite seven years ago, has shared her story on social media following the death of Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene after a snakebite.

Oma said it happened when she travelled to her hometown in her second year at the university.

A snakebite survivor says she could not walk for two weeks after being bitten. Photo Credit: Olga Nazarova, X/@prettiest_oma

Source: Getty Images

How lady survived terrible snakebite

She said it happened at dark and that she could not see the snake when it bit her, but only felt something heavy on her leg, which she shook off, and it fell on her slippers.

After the snakebite, Oma said there was a blood clot in the bitten area on her leg, which began to immediately itch her. It was then she saw the snake. Oma narrated how she got a handkerchief to tie the affected area, to stop the venom from going to her upper body.

Afterwards, Oma was rushed to a herbalist in the neighbouring town, who she said used herbs to treat her and removed two snake teeth from her legs.

Oma noted that she could not walk for two weeks.

"I am a survivor of snake bite. 7 years ago during my 2nd year in school, I traveled to my hometown and got bitten by a snake. It was already dark that I didn’t see the snake but all that I remember is I felt something heavy on my leg so I had to fling my leg and it fell off including my slippers.

"There was a sharp blood clot on that spot immediately and it started scratching me. Then I saw the snake crawling up, I looked around and no one was coming i now remembered what my mom said casually about using something to tie your leg or hand if you get bitten by a snake or scorpion.

"Luckily for me, I saw a piece of handkerchief around and I tied my leg so tight to stop the venom from going up. I headed home and was rushed to a herbalist in the neighbouring town, I was treated with herbs after the herbalist removed 2 of the snake tooth from my legs. It was a terrible experience that I couldn’t walk for two weeks," her tweet read.

A lady says she was bitten by a snake seven years ago and could not walk for two weeks. Photo Credit: CR Shelare, X/@prettiest_oma

Source: Getty Images

See her tweet below:

Snakebite: Lady's experience stirs reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

@cdonbless said:

"That must have been a haunting experience. I've never been bitten by any of it and I don't want to know how it feels."

@Mac_O_Gee said:

"Closest I've been with a snake was in my hometown. Went swimming in the river. Suddenly, everyone was rushing out. Was confused, but right there in the water was just me. I just glanced at the water to start moving out only to look down and there was a trailing python's tail."

@BlawkPanda said:

"My dad got bitten by a snake and the first thing his brother did was use blade on the spot, made some marks, and sucked the venom out and spat it out, before rinsing his mouth with gin and using the same gin on that spot. Then they went herbal."

@eebieekennedy said:

"I intervened when a young boy was bitten by a snake ...I tied the leg, rushed him to the herbal doctor...he was treated.. The following day, more than half of the community were at my door.. knock, knock... I opened, Never seen such number of people say thank you before..."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a snake expert, Dr Mark Ofua, had pointed out the things that attract snakes to your house and compound.

Lady shares how she survived snakebite

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had narrated how she survived a snakebite with local treatment.

She said she was bitten by a viper snake while she was a student, and unfortunately, the venom quickly affected her body. She said she was rushed to a hospital, but the facility reportedly did not have anti-venom available.

Due to how severe her condition had been, she was advised by the medical staff at the hospital she was rushed to against administering the antidote without knowing the exact type of snake involved.

Source: Legit.ng