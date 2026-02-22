A Nigerian lady felt embarrassed and walked out during lunch date after her admirer made a request that didn't sit well with her

In a now-viral video, the lady flared up immediately the man asked to appear in a video which she was making on her phone

Mixed reactions trailed the clip as some people took sides with the lady while several others criticised her behaviour

A Nigerian lady's lunch date with a man took an unexpected turn after he made a request that sparked a heated exchange.

The altercation between the duo intensified to the point that the lady had to walk out of the venue while hurling demeaning words at him.

Lady walks out on her date who requested to appear in her video. Photo credit: @Saintavenueent/Instagram.

Lady slams date for asking to appear in her video

The incident, captured on video, sparked debate online with some people supporting the lady and others criticising her actions.

In the clip shared on Instagram by @saintavenueent, the lady slammed the man, stating that his request was an insult to her, especially considering it was their first meeting.

She flared up and questioned his assumption that buying her food entitled him to certain privileges like appearing in her video.

The altercation between the duo sparked lots of reactions, with some supporting the lady's decision to stand up for herself and others criticising her outburst as an overreaction.

The lady said:

"I should show you on my camera? On our first date? Please don't insult me. Because you bought food for me? What nonsense. Ugly Benin boy like you. I should show you on my camera just like that. Because you bought food for me. Rubbish. Can you imagine?"

Lady rages after her date requested to appear in her video. Photo credit: @Alex Treadway/ Getty Images.

Reactions as lady walks out during date

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Bellsucshoyan said:

"Benin boy. Ugly?"

St_doro said:

"Una dey do sha."

Goodlucknzeh said:

"Before I take you to lunch, we must have vibed well, fukked well, you sef go dey beg make I come appear."

Andii.47 said:

"Ug/y Benin boy but you went out with him. Ug/y girl."

Milang94_ said:

"Oh chim."

Happyguy_florish.ripe said:

"Mumu girl and mumu guy."

Chitwins_love said:

"I support you sis just leav."

Ericbliss_collection said:

"Broke and proud."

Realwisdomlaw_ said:

"But no be must say U go post the video? Hungry Benin girl wey no get sense."

Iss_eliage reacted:

"Use wisdom girl. He can join ur video but u mustn’t post him."

Vera_ochanya_joseph said:

"God abeg o."

Makanaki_94_co said:

"You ugly Benin boy? Naso dem ugly for Benin ni?

Ehikioya____ said:

"Allow am na! No be una two go there."

Braitahmedia said:

"But why the guy wan enter her video for what reason exactly."

Naijasonn reacted:

"Wahala dey o, first first oga, why you wan enter her camera naaa? Una too dey do nonsense ontop change."

Hima_philz said:

"How can I be on date with you and you are video recording. It simply means you ain't interested. I will simply walk. For the ugly Benin boy, you are a disgrace begging to be on a video. Big sign of low esteem. I big turnoff. Well I guess it's all content."

Chucha_j said:

"Anger issues. Mumu gal."

Thetunesoflagos said:

"He later appear with violence now we know your helper."

Asiwajuofnaija added:

"Ugly Benin boy but you went on a date with him to chop his money? Useless sense of entitlement."

See the post below:

