A young Nigerian lady drew the attention of social media users after publicly claiming to be a 'water child'

The beautiful lady shared a photo of herself at a beach, claiming that she 'commanded' waves during her stay there

Massive reactions trailed her post on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A pretty young Nigerian lady sparked a social media frenzy after sharing a video in which she claimed to possess a unique connection with the ocean.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, showed the lady, who identifies as a 'water child', appearing to control the waves at a beach.

Lady claims she commands water at beach

The video, posted by @Chi_Spamss on TikTok, showed her writing her name, Cynthia, on the sand, and then making a series of sounds, after which a wave washed over the name, erasing it.

In her caption, she said:

"POV: you're a water child. I commanded the ocean and I'm not even delusional here."

The post sparked a heated debate, with some people expressing amazement at her alleged ability, while others dismissed it as mere coincidence.

Many took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with some hailing her as a spiritual powerhouse and others attributing the event to nature.

While some believed that her actions were evidence of a special gift, others argued that the wave's movement was simply a natural occurrence that had been misinterpreted as a demonstration of her powers.

Reactions as lady claims to be a water child

The lady's video has garnered attention on TikTok, with many people weighing in on her claims.

@eno_blast said:

"Water child wey no sabi swim na wetin dem dey call them."

@M said:

"Ur voice be like say nah hen dey talk."

@Lost soul said:

"All of them water pikin we don hear."

@Kiki said:

"All them water pinkie."

@Moon_Goddess said:

"Everybody na water pikin for dis life."

@Randall onah said:

"Nobody confuse reach water children."

@Luciano’s cutz said:

"It’s just wave current, the first one didn’t had enough force and the second one did, it’s nothing special."

@Abena Boahemaa said:

"Gal, it’s just coincidence ok."

@freetownpowerranger wrote:

"Isn’t this normal? This can happen to anyone."

@DarkRiddle said:

"Una dey test my patience for this app."

@NWA IDEMILI said:

"Everybody wan be water child when your ndi otu tell you things to avoid na you go understand how water children go in pains everybody wan be water child Watin do fire and the strongest land being."

@Aliya said:

"God create u finish u come de call ur self water child nah Una de use Una talk ruin Una life."

See the post below:

