A Nigerian lady's post about Regina Daniels' arrival on a movie set has captivated fans of the actress and netizens on TikTok.

The clip, shared on the popular social media platform, captured the actress arriving in style with an entourage of cars.

Lady captures Regina Daniels' arrival on movie set

As soon as she alighted from one of the cars, she proceeded to greet her elders, colleagues and crew members with respect and a smiling face.

The video was posted by @modelyniyoyo, who was present at the scene when the actress arrived with her mother, Rita Daniels.

Regina Daniels' behaviour impressed many Nigerians as she made her way around the set, acknowledging everyone present.

The clip garnered attention, with many fans taking to the comments section to express their admiration for the actress.

Reactions as lady captures Regina Daniels on set

Fans were quick to praise Regina Daniels for her down-to-earth nature displayed in the TikTok video.

Many spoke about her respectful demeanour towards everyone on set, regardless of their role or position.

@LivingasAma said:

"As she loose her hair she looks like the young Regina i fell inlove with."

@MamaCoco said:

"Gosh am soo happy for her, You see how she still respected her elders even when married "billionier", now she can easily go back to her roots."

@Zlanko luxury & apartment said:

"Omo dis kind movie no sharp again now na for DVD people and Facebook people now make I live netflix go dey watch my princess and my queen."

@Hon. mary shadia said:

"Now u will see Ned Nwonko bringing police to arrest Regina's mom while on set!"

@Mimia said:

"Wait na me abii the camera person wan capture her soul nii."

@DarwinMartha said:

"The one thing I have noticed Abt Regina and her mum, they ve an interesting bond."

@CEO Bella's Hair reacted:

"How i want take tell them say nobody dey village again, we don come city to hustle make una change ohhhh, village movie for 2026???"

@perplex said:

"To be honest and true speaking Regina is so cute and attractive and smoothly and beautifully."

@Titanicloveth said:

"My own is I can’t wait for her to take over YouTube movies and be more flexible in romantic roles they should feature her and Timini please and there should be kiss scenes o. Welcome back Gina."

@Amina-Nata added:

"My Gina is back, baby girl i miss am really glad take of your we will be here to here to always support you."

