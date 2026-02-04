A young man went viral after he made a post about the software he used for his school project

The software he mentioned in the post trended as it caught the attention of tech giant Microsoft

The tech giant reacted to the graduate's post and sparked attention on social media

A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) has received an exciting message from Microsoft after using their software for his school project.

The student posted an update about his project online, showcasing the software he used, which caught the attention of tech giant Microsoft.

Microsoft praises OOU student

Legit.ng reported the viral post of the final-year student on February 2.

The report detailed what the young individual, @SAMUEL_OIM, posted online about a project on December 22, 2025, catching the attention of Microsoft.

After the tech giant reacted to his post, the individual eventually shared confirming his graduation from the university in another post which caught Microsoft’s attention once again.

@SAMUEL_OIM wrote on his page after completing a project using Excel:

"Hey"

"@Microsoft365"

"I DID excel."

Seeing this and recognising his achievement, the tech giant responded happily and positively:

The response of @Microsoft365 read:

"We're so proud."

Reactions as Microsoft replies OOU student

@AsiughuE wrote:

"Nice one mate, at least your school didn't try to fail you or threatened you to make payment on something you didn't offer and if you didn't pay you get it as carry over 💔. Or was it like that."

@blackpimpernel2 noted:

"Am 100% certain 2 yrs from now you'll be in the US. Congratulations young man."

@mnyomb1 stressed:

"It used to be easy to find a job with this kind of education but nowadays everyone is educated. If ms doesn’t respond don’t be discouraged."

@itsyishab shared:

"Ouuuu love eettt😍😍 As someone who studied chemistry in that school, I know how it was. Welldone Samuel."

@0xPaulshmurda added:

"Congrats Samuel. I school in OOU too and studied the same course. I know how hard it is. Waking up to go to A.O to receive lectures and stuffs You’re a champ brother !!!"

@da_only_uzondu said:

"Hi @Microsoft365 He has now excel-led and with the excel-lent work he's done, you sure know he's definitely an excel-lent addition to your team to continue the excel-lent work y'all do over there. Congratulations, Sam. Keep Excel-ling."

Read the post below:

