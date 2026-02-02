An outstanding graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, recently had a conversation with Microsoft company

Samuel Olusesan reportedly emerged as the best graduating student of the university with a B.Sc degree in Chemistry

Massive reactions trailed his now-viral post on the X app as social media users congratulated him in the comments section

A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State has gone viral on social media following an exchange with tech giant Microsoft

The graduate was celebrating his achievement as the best graduating student in his department, having earned a B.Sc degree in Chemistry.

Best graduating student of OOU replies tech giant Microsoft. Photo credit: @samuel_oim/X, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Best graduating student replies Microsoft

Identified as @samuel_oim on X, the man had a conversation with Microsoft on the platform, expressing his enthusiasm about working on a project using Excel.

He mentioned that he was looking forward to transforming data into visual representations for a transportation and logistics organisation, tagging Microsoft in the post.

In his words:

"I'm about to work on a project and I'm feeling excited using Excel. See you guys soon. I'm glad to turn a collection of data into a visual representation for actionable use about a "Transportation and logistics organization". Thank you. @Microsoft365. Full report on my LinkedIn page."

The tech company responded with a clever message, saying they were looking forward to seeing his 'Excel' skills in action.

"We're excited to see you Excel," Microsoft said.

Best graduating student of OOU tells tech giant Microsoft about his win. Photo credit: @samuel_oim/X.

Source: Twitter

The young man quickly seized the opportunity, referencing his recent achievement as the best graduating student, and replied that he had indeed excelled.

"Hey @Microsoft365. I DID excel," he said.

Reactions as best graduating student replies Microsoft

The exchange quickly gained attention online, with Nigerians flooding the comments section to congratulate him on his achievement.

Holy man said:

"If na Olden days Nigeria, Chevron and Mobil go don already call you to offer you job at their overseas headquarters. I pray you get a good job offer cos Chemistry no easy."

Efe Gift said:

"Nice one mate, at least your school didn't try to fail you or threatened you to make payment on something you didn't offer and if you didn't pay you get it as carry over. Or was it like that."

Bogm said:

"This is the part where u get a job at Microsoft and a new house and visa and your generation moves to canada."

Aishat Bello reacted:

"Ouuuu love eett. As someone who studied chemistry in that school, I know how it was. Welldone Samuel."

Nyombi Morris said:

"It used to be easy to find a job with this kind of education but nowadays everyone is educated. If ms doesn’t respond don’t be discouraged."

See the post below:

Lady emerges as UNILAG's best graduating student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady celebrated completing her studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) as the best graduating student of her department.

She had an impressive cumulative grade point average of 4.95 in the Department of Finance of the prestigious Nigerian institution.

Source: Legit.ng