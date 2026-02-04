While news about the death of Ifunanya Nwangene continues to make headlines in the country, her neighbor made a statement

The neighbor took to her Facebook page to speak about the parents of the late singer and her position in the family

The woman, in her post, also explained how she has not been able to sleep since the incident happened and spoke about the late singer’s mother

The neighbor of popular singer Ifunanya Nwangene, who died after being bitten by snakes in her apartment in Abuja, has shared an update about her mum shortly after her death.

The individual took to her page to speak about the parents of the late singer while also revealing sensitive information.

Neighbor of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene shares update on her mother. Photo source: Facebook/Eugenia Ngozi Okosa/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Neighbor speaks about Ifunanya Nwangene’s mother

Eugenia Ngozi Okosa explained that Ifunanya Nwangene is the only daughter of her parents and mentioned the name of the church the parents both attend.

After sharing this, she spoke about not being able to sleep since the death of the singer and went ahead to share an update about the mother of the late singer following Ifunanya’s death.

She wrote in the Facebook post:

"DEATH HAS DONE US DIRTY! 😭😭"

"Ifunanya Nwangene was my close friend's daughter and my daughter too! 😭😭"

"We are neighbours and worship in the same church! 😭😭 (Her parents are Knights of the Catholic Church, and her mum is our C.W.O President)" The news of her demise went viral on social media like a wildfire 🔥!

"So many people have given so many explanations and interpretations of her demise, but we leave it to God, the Giver of life! 🙏"

"The most important point is that Nigeria has once more failed a young, thriving talent!"

"The primary health care system lacks competent staff and medication to attend to an emergency of that magnitude!"

"A snake bite wasn’t something that should have been handled with kid gloves, but reality stared us in the face!"

"We lost a rare gem, a youth influencer, a great talent, well-behaved, from a strong Catholic home!"

"Her sonorous and captivating voice can melt the most hardened heart ❤️ and make your emotions and feelings soar to the deepest clouds of joy and ecs.tasy! 😭😭"

"She was the only daughter of her mother 😭 (though she has a brother)!"

Neighbor speaks about family of singer Ifunanya Nwangene after her death. Photo source: Facebook/Eugenia Ngozi Okosa/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Speaking about the sleepless nights and the effect of the incident on the late singer's mother, she wrote:

"I have not been able to sleep since last night, and we’ve been with her mum since morning!"

"It is so devastating and painful! 😭😭"

"We take solace in the wonderful and impactful life she lived in a short time! We hope to see her again at the feet of Our Lord Jesus Christ on the resurrection morning! 🥰😭 #tears Rest in peace @nanyah_music! 🙏"

Reactions as neighbor mourns Ifunanya

Ijeoma added:

"The news left me speechless. My heart goes out to lady Nwangene and her family. Just imagining the pain the family is doing through. May God console them and grant Ifunanya rest in His bosom."

Veronica Ebere stressed:

"Rest well champ,may the Lord comfort your family,may Nigeria and their corrupt system not happen to me and my family.....Make this a Prayer point everyday/daily 🙏🏻."

Gloria said:

"So painful , May her soul rest in peace, Lord please grant the family the fortitude to bear this great loss."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who was a fan of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene shared how sad he feels.

Lady shares memories of Ifunanya at university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a lady who went to school with late singer Ifunanya Nwangene shared happy memories of her.

She talked about gifts Ifunanya gave her 10 years ago and the nice things they did together. She also said she is very sad about Ifunanya dying from a snake bite and how the hospital could not help her quickly.

Source: Legit.ng