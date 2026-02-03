Nanyah: UK-based Man Shares How Late Singer Reached Out to Him About Relocation Before She Died
- A man based in the UK shared his encounter with late Nanyah before she died from a snakebite on January 31, 2026
- He narrated how she reached out to him to inquire about relocation to the UK and how he responded to her, months before she died
- Many reacted as he mentioned what she did after he gave her the information, as they mourned the classical songstress
A man based in the United Kingdom has mourned the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.
Reacting to the singer’s death, the man shared how Nanyah had reached out to him about relocation to the UK.
The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.
She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.
Snakebite: UK-based man mourns singer Nanyah’s death
On his Facebook page, Otuu Obinna Ogbonnia shared a singing clip of Nanyah and shared his interaction with her.
He mentioned how she reached out to him to inquire about relocation to the UK.
His Facebook post read:
“Ifunanya Nwangene; the Nightingale we lost to a snake bite (watch the attached clip): Ifunanya reached out to me via Instagram to inquire on how to relocate to UK(find attached in the second file). I gave her all she needed and she was so thankful.
“When I posted Ebonyi Teachers celebration programme, she asked how she could contribute. I looked through her page and was marveled;I hadnt checked the first time. What a lovely girl she was. The voice in the clip is fully unadulterated by studio elements apart from the recorded keyboard vamp.
“So, I told her I needed her to sing for Ebonyi teachers, and she said “I am in Abuja but consider it done sir.” She asked me of the song I wanted and I said “Teachers are champions, so sing The Champions.”
“So she organized the choir that sang on 8th October 2025 in WDC Abakaliki where I celebrated Ebonyi teachers(watch the clip to the end to see the choir in action). Apart from the 90k I gave them for malt, everything was free. May be she thought to pay back a very little and usual gesture of me, for those who contact me for such guide.
“Just tonight, my wife showed me viral post of a girl bitten to death by a snake! “Oh my God, Beb this is Ifunanya that organized my choir last year,” I exclaimed!
“Hitherto, I don’t really know what to say. I am just very pained we lost such a golden voice and character! Rest on dear Nightingale; heaven awaits you! Ebonyi teachers will miss you in 2026!"
Reactions as UK-based man mourns Nanyah
Chidubem Obodo said:
"Our government should be held responsible for her death. Nigerian is a failed state. Shame to our leaders. Wicked men."
Eberechi Iroha said:
"Adieu Ify, and may God rest your soul."
Nkiru Okibe said:
"It's a pity. Her surname sounds like she comes.from ebonyi state."
In a related story, three Nigerians who had been bitten by snakes in the past shared how they survived without anti-venom.
Catholic priest shares dream about late Nanyah
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest who knew singer Nanyah mentioned what she told him two days before she died from a snakebite.
He also narrated the strange dream he had about the singer hours after she died in the hospital on January 31, 2026.
