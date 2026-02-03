A man based in the UK shared his encounter with late Nanyah before she died from a snakebite on January 31, 2026

He narrated how she reached out to him to inquire about relocation to the UK and how he responded to her, months before she died

Many reacted as he mentioned what she did after he gave her the information, as they mourned the classical songstress

A man based in the United Kingdom has mourned the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

Reacting to the singer’s death, the man shared how Nanyah had reached out to him about relocation to the UK.

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Snakebite: UK-based man mourns singer Nanyah’s death

On his Facebook page, Otuu Obinna Ogbonnia shared a singing clip of Nanyah and shared his interaction with her.

He mentioned how she reached out to him to inquire about relocation to the UK.

His Facebook post read:

“Ifunanya Nwangene; the Nightingale we lost to a snake bite (watch the attached clip): Ifunanya reached out to me via Instagram to inquire on how to relocate to UK(find attached in the second file). I gave her all she needed and she was so thankful.

“When I posted Ebonyi Teachers celebration programme, she asked how she could contribute. I looked through her page and was marveled;I hadnt checked the first time. What a lovely girl she was. The voice in the clip is fully unadulterated by studio elements apart from the recorded keyboard vamp.

“So, I told her I needed her to sing for Ebonyi teachers, and she said “I am in Abuja but consider it done sir.” She asked me of the song I wanted and I said “Teachers are champions, so sing The Champions.”

“So she organized the choir that sang on 8th October 2025 in WDC Abakaliki where I celebrated Ebonyi teachers(watch the clip to the end to see the choir in action). Apart from the 90k I gave them for malt, everything was free. May be she thought to pay back a very little and usual gesture of me, for those who contact me for such guide.

“Just tonight, my wife showed me viral post of a girl bitten to death by a snake! “Oh my God, Beb this is Ifunanya that organized my choir last year,” I exclaimed!

“Hitherto, I don’t really know what to say. I am just very pained we lost such a golden voice and character! Rest on dear Nightingale; heaven awaits you! Ebonyi teachers will miss you in 2026!"

Reactions as UK-based man mourns Nanyah

Chidubem Obodo said:

"Our government should be held responsible for her death. Nigerian is a failed state. Shame to our leaders. Wicked men."

Eberechi Iroha said:

"Adieu Ify, and may God rest your soul."

Nkiru Okibe said:

"It's a pity. Her surname sounds like she comes.from ebonyi state."

