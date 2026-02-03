A friend of Ifunanya Nwangene has spoken out days after her death and cleared rumours circulating online

She mentioned what the late singer told members of the church via a group message immediately after she was bitten by a snake

The young lady also mentioned the colour of the snake that bit the singer and how it was eventually killed

A friend of the late singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, who was also close to her in Abuja, has given a true account of how a snake bit her.

This is contained in a video she made to dismiss rumours of spiritual attack or controversy surrounding the death of the singer.

Lady speaks about death of Ifunanya

Legit.ng has reported the death of the singer, who was said to have died at a hospital in Abuja on 31st January, hours after being bitten by snakes in her apartment.

In a fresh video shared by the friend of the late singer, @marysylvia22 explained how the incident unfolded.

She also mentioned the colour of the snake that bit Ifunanya Nwangene in her leg, which resulted in her death hours later.

She said:

"We know what happened, she was in her house and the snake was on her bed. Maybe she was trying to turn to the other side of the bed and then, the snake bit her."

"When she went to seek help, it was already late. Maybe before she even got to the hospital. She sent messages in our group chat: 'You people should put me in your prayers o, I was bitten by a snake.'"

"We were all praying for her. Some of our church members and choir members even went to meet her at the Federal Medical Center, Jabi, here in Abuja."

"According to what they told us before we got there, they said they even had her on a drip, they gave her the anti-venom, and then the last thing was oxygen because she was convulsing."

"She identified the color of the snake that bit her. She said it was gray, according to some of her friends that were there."

After she had already been pronounced dead in the hospital, the young lady mentioned that the father of the deceased asked for her body to be brought home.

She continued:

"After that, when she gave up, her father said they should bring her back to Enugu. She was brought to the church for us to bid our farewells, and we said goodbye."

"It was immediately after the ambulance left that the choir master and other men said, 'Let us go to her house and look for the snake.'"

"Because everyone else was saying if we go there, we won’t see any snake. But when they got there, it was no longer one, they now saw two snakes, meaning that these things had been in her house since, but she was not aware. The snakes were killed, both of them: the one that bit her was the cobra, the gray one she identified."

Reactions as lady shares details of snake

Queen Rina said:

"Omo that means it’s in this lugbe oo please don’t be offended which side of lugbe was she staying."

VICKYFINEFACE added:

"They weren't supposed to untie the part she covered, they were not supported to put her on drip and lastly they should have su.ck out the poison and i doubt if they administered any venom on her... The hospital are lying!!!"

Zina wrote:

"You lived a very short life anyone who knows you has such good remarks May God grant you eternal rest 🕊️🕊️."

Princess Haateenukhe Heenyhola said:

"Dat is y u should know dat it not ordinary . may her soul rest in peace."

ten Kay 10k noted:

"Hey this is spiritual stuff."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a close friend of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene shared a WhatsApp chat he had with her after she was bitten by a snake.

Video shows Ifunanya’s last birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an old video of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene came out online. The video showed her church members celebrating her birthday.

They sang for her, and she smiled and looked happy. A young man gave her a drawing as a gift. Many people felt sad watching the video because it showed her happy before she died.

