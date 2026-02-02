A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing his chat with the late singer, Ifunanya Nwangene

A Nigerian man has shared a screenshot of the conversation he had with the late singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, who tragically lost her life to a snake bite at her home.

While posting the chat, he described Ifunanya as a wonderful person, and lamented over her painful demise.

Man posts chat with late Ifunanya

In the chat, he had informed her about his relocation to Kwara state and expressed his sadness that they would no longer be able to see each other in person.

The man identified as @akos_solution on X, said he sent Ifunanya another message months later, but didn't get the chance to read her response before news of her passing spread on social media.

He disclosed that he had initially seen her name trending on X, assuming it was related to her music, and only later discovered the devastating news.

In his words:

"The last time we see some people might actually be last time. God. I saw Ifunanya video trending on X and unfortunately I didn’t even read the context and screenshot to her Dm thinking she was trending for her music stuff. Only for me to read see another post saying she did of snake bite went back to check the screenshot I sent to her and released I didn’t even read what I sent. This is really sad. he was a wonderful person."

Reactions as singer Ifunanya dies of snake bite

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Real Davisy said:

"Omo. So sad. So painful."

@Nana Kwadwo Richy said:

"There's something fishy about this story. You can't tell me 2 deadliest snakes, a black mamba & a cobra all we were in her bedroom same time. Snakes don't like to be in a urban communities with lots of activities, not to talk of Abuja."

@Gentle_doc said:

"Where the snake come from first? Where she dey wey snake enter bedroom for abuja city? Na normal snake be dat? Nigerian hospitals normally dont have antivenoms and these things tend to be specific to the type of snake assuming the patient can identify the type of snake. What they do is to make sure they try to mitigate the usual ways common snake venoms work."

@Eric ton aid:

"Fly safe, queen. We don’t need to argue about beliefs God knows exactly why she left early. This is a place we will all return to one day. I pray you find peace. Rest well."

@_its_xavier reacted:

"Trust Nigeria hospital at your own risk just look for native medicine or native doctor for your area better pass you go hospital even if they get the anti-venom they will delay you to death."

@Servant of YaHuWaH added:

"A cobra and a black mamba in her room while she was asleep. People this was a hit."

Aproko doctor speaks about Ifunanya's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a health influencer, Aproko Doctor, reacted to singer Nanya’s death, saying the snake bite wasn’t the actual cause.

He disclosed that two hospitals visited by Nanya lacked antivenom, describing the development as unacceptable.

Source: Legit.ng