A Nigerian man has expressed his pain on social media after entering a tricycle and no-one else entered after him

In a trending tweet shared via his official account, he disclosed how the experience made him feel bad like it was his fault

Massive reactions trailed his post on the X app as social media users shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian man's experience on a tricycle, popularly known as a keke napep, left him feeling bad and somehow guilt tripped.

The incident, which happened recently, sparked reactions on social media, with many users sharing their own similar encounters.

Man shares experience onboard tricycle

Identified as @dharmilolarr01 on X, the man expressed his discomfort at being the only passenger in the tricycle.

According to him, he kept on feeling as though he was somehow to blame for the lack of other riders during the trip.

His tweet drew massive response, with many users chiming in to share their own experiences of feeling awkward in similar situations.

In the man's words:

"I enter keke this morning and he no see another passengers, I con dey feel like say na my fault."

Reactions as man shares experience onboard keke

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Gr3y said.

Alegu said:

"Delete any thoughts of self condemnation, it will ruin you."

Oluwamisegun reacted:

"If you ask him, there are trips he does not pick a single passenger."

Rayo said:

"Whyyy do you feel it's your fault because he didn't see another passenger??"

Mercy said:

"The two of u will now be looking left and right for passengers."

Chinedu said:

"I dey always pray if I be first make keke man see passenger carry make e no be like sat me na bar luck i be."

Toki reacted:

"Ajeh, I dey feel bad too, but I go just remember what my mum always says: "what’s meant for you will never pass you by".

Paragon said:

"I feel the same way, so I usually just tell him to wait a bit longer, hoping more passengers will show up."

Sdayor said:

"So na today u believe say u get bad luck."

CHI said:

"Omo i do feel bad i normally pay more than am meant to pay."

ThatNurse~DOXA~BNSC|RN said:

"If eventually he did not get anyone, I go Dey shame to collect my change. I still collect am sha o."

Salaudeen Azeezah said:

"This is so me. I'll even tell them to stop and let's look for passengers together if I'm not in a hurry, fuel is expensive to waste now."

Angel Awunor said:

"Ahh I can’t relate oh. I’m always happy, it feels like I have a private keke to myself."

@BlessingBandnameta added:

"No be lie, even go dey reason whether to top the fare for am sef."

