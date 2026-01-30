An emotional video of the late Fish Magnet's mother at his business premises reignited fresh memories of pain

The woman's son, a popular businessman in Anambra State, was reportedly abducted by unknown men and subsequently killed

However, despite the pain of losing her son, the strong-willed mother chose to continue her son's legacy and ensure his business didn't die

Months after losing her son to the cold hands of death, the mother of late businessman Fish Magnet, has made an appearance online.

The late Fish Magnet, a well-known businessman in Anambra state, was reportedly abducted from his businessplace and killed months ago.

Fish Magnet's mother seen advertising her late son's business. Photo credit: @fishmagnett.

Source: Instagram

Mother of late Fish Magnet advertises son's business

In a new clip shared by @fishmagnett on Instagram, his grieving mother was seen at the business premises that belonged to her son.

In the clip, she advertised fish for sale with a smile on her face, proving her strength in the face of unimaginable pain.

Her determination to keep her late son's business afloat left many Nigerians teary as they reacted in the comments section.

Despite the overwhelming sorrow of losing her child, she chose to honour his legacy and ensure his life's work continues to thrive.

Fish Magnet's mother visits her late son's businessplace. Photo credit: @fishmagnett.

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail video of late Fish Magnet's mother

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Chamoofranklyn said:

"I really learned something from this boy's business. He ability to set a structure, even at his absence the business is still on."

Richkraft_ said:

"We active."

Oyinkan_a asked:

"Do you ship abroad?"

Onlyonenorman said:

"God bless you for taking over the legacy. We love you."

The_starchitect said:

"Awww see mummy o. When life gives you lemons you make lemonade out of it. Mummy is glowing."

Chief_afunwa1 said:

"We love u mama."

Chillwellrichyy reacted:

"Chiaa e pain me oo, Mama got the same voice and body language of em son, is well keep resting dude."

Ugomaranma1 reacted:

"One glance at this video and I felt this heavy goosebumps it’s well. God be with you mama."

Pelly2200 said:

"This woman is very strong."

Melissa_okani_ said:

"Awwwn mummy!! Don’t worry we will buy."

Nenedoodie1 reacted:

"His legacy lives on."

@evang.brightexjesus_musi said:

"You are reaping the fruit of your labour if not magnet it can never be magnet keep the light shining."

@Grace Lawal 45 said:

"Mummy you are so strong, your son will be happy wherever he is, may God almighty continue to strengthen you ma'am."

@user5868887051396 said:

"I love my Igbo tribe bc of their courage, mummy fish magnet will be globally needed, thanks for steady flow of the bz. See beautiful mummy."

@BLESSED101 added:

"Mummy God bless you and keep you strong. Give all the peace that surpasses human understanding. Be blessed ma."

@Alz reacted:

"You said 25,500/kg,do you need it will be easier for us if you can show us what it looks like per kg?"

@Rita4real added:

"I really thank God for what am seeing, the Lord is your strength ma'am. your son will be very happy where he is."

@ADEMIDUN added:

"If you are not blind, uou all will know that is fish magnet mother, she keep her son legacy on God bless you mama."

Watch the video below:

Man releases last chat with Fish Magnet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man on Twitter reacted to the tragic demise of a young Anambra businessman, Ifesinachi Onyekesi, popularly known as Fish Magnet.

The fish seller was abducted on Saturday, July 26, by yet-to-be-identified assailants and was later killed after the ransom was reportedly paid.

Source: Legit.ng