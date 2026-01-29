A Nigerian man has shared his observation after visiting the Instagram page of Nyesom Wike's son, Joaquin

The man posted a screenshot of the Instagram page via his official X account, sparking diverse comments from Nigerians

Many people who viewed the tweet offered their suggestions and interpretations of the now-viral screenshot

A Nigerian man recently analysed the Instagram presence of Joaquin Wike, the son of Nigerian politician Nyesom Wike.

The post, which showed a screenshot of Joaquin's Instagram page, garnered massive attention and elicited reactions from Nigerians.

Man shares observation about Wike's son's Instagram page

Identified as @dammiedammie35 on X, the man noted that Joaquin had been inactive on his Instagram account, sparking speculation about the reasons behind his silence.

According to the user, Joaquin's lack of posts suggested he was avoiding controversy that may arise if he shared anything on his page.

In his words:

"Omoh! Wike pikin no dey post anything for him page anymore, e no want wahala."

Reactions as man speaks about Wike's son

The post quickly gained attention, with many Nigerians weighing in on the matter.

Some speculated about the possible reasons for Joaquin's inactivity, while others offered their own interpretations of the situation.

Jaythrilli said:

"Na to find him WhatsApp number."

Tom Christmas said:

"Maybe he finally realized the internet is forever, smart move!"

Flacko said:

"Having such amount of followers is so concerning."

Kie said:

"Smart move. Sometimes silence is the best PR. When politics dey hot, even Instagram post fit turn evidence, better to mind your business and enjoy peace."

Oc Charles said:

"This is becoming interesting. But do you know why?"

Mr Prolific said:

"It doesn’t represent the new phase of his life of becoming a baby politician. He now has a team that are teaching him and building his public image."

Mark L said:

"Why is he scared when it will only end online. They will worship him in person."

Gbemi O said:

"Social blogging for Nigeria come be somehow. Is this quote supposed to generate some pity or forgiveness or put him once more under social scrutiny."

Ola Dennis said:

"Person wea them don tore rope for neck, if he just post them go so drag am ehn, plus for him political ambition he has to plan effectively. I think that's what he is doing."

Mk said:

"Omo, e be like say the Wike pikin don finally decide say peace pass flex for social media! Sometimes people just dey mute to avoid gbege. Sabi move!"

Tamara said:

"Na French them burn ham which kind name be that? Which one is Joaquin again."

Ellamine added:

"E no want trouble and eye service."

See the post below:

