A young Nigerian man got many people emotional after he shared a WhatsApp chat he had with the late Ifunanya Nwangene

The individual mentioned that he met her in 2019 and that they had been friends since then until her death

He also mentioned many things about her, including her job and how she used to post on her media page after getting his opinion

A young man has moved many people to tears after he shared a WhatsApp message late singer Ifunanya Nwangene sent to him shortly after she was bitten by snakes in her apartment.

The man took to his page to share the emotional post, where he spoke about the number of years they had known each other and the good times they shared.

A man, Paschal Nworgu Tenor, recalls 7 years of friendship with late singer Ifunanya Nwangene. Photo Source: Facebook/Paschal Nworgu Tenor

Man shares late Ifunanya Nwangene’s last WhatsApp

The individual, Paschal Nworgu Tenor, mentioned in his touching post that he met the late Ifunanya Nwangene in January 2015.

He wrote:

“I never knew I would lose you after 7 years, Ifunanya Nwangene, and from last year I always spoke about our 7th year 😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

“We met and had a conversation for the first time on the 27th of January 2019 at Hymnodia Season One, second day of audition in Ikeja, Lagos, and we bonded magically from day one. From the last quarter of 2025, I would always remind you that our 7 years anniversary as friends was fast approaching, and we would always reminisce about the first day we met and how we joyfully sang to ourselves that day.

“I remember convincing you to come to Abuja for your NYSC in 2020 instead of going to PH, and then explore music here with me. I assured you that with your raw talent and a little push, you would be at the top. You would be the most sought-after soprano and crossover singer, and it all came to pass.”

He went on to explain that she was just about to make greater progress in her career when death sadly took her away.

A young man, Paschal Nworgu Tenor, shares late Ifunanya Nwangene’s last WhatsApp message after snake bite. Photo Source: Facebook/Paschal Nworgu Tenor

Paschal continued:

“This was just the beginning of your career, and then death took you away from me. I remember when you told me in September 2024 that you wanted to draw closer to God, and I encouraged you to let it reflect in your content by posting more sacred songs.

“From the very first post you made after that decision, which I gave you the video to post, there was a major shift in your music career. You drew souls closer to God with your singing. From that post up until now, especially during the 30 days Lenten hymn challenge last year to the Champions League anthem, you never failed to send me every video for me to decide which one to post or sometimes to edit for you before posting.”

The young man made several other emotional statements in his post and also shared the WhatsApp message Ifunanya Nwangene sent to him immediately after she was bitten by a snake.

Reactions as man mourns Ifunanya Nwangene

Oluchi wrote:

"💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭 You are not alone in this. I've not had the right words to describe how I feel about ịfụnanya's passing. My greatest consolation is that she's singing with the saints in heaven."

Rume stressed:

"This is hard to take but our hope is resurrection by God's grace. Reading this made me 😢. Life is like a flower."

Grace Sunday shared:

"Paschal dear, when i called and called and u finally picked, all i could hear was tears...i couldn't hold it either... All i can say now is...plz stay strong 😭 believing she's in a better place.... I still can't even sleep well, the shock keeps coming... Keeping me in wonders and fear ... 😭😭😭😭😭 Rest on Iffy."

Anthony said:

"Reading this brought more tears from me. This is so touching. I am not even half as close, but got really broken by her demise, I can only imagine what you are going through. May God comfort you Paschal Nworgu Tenor."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that FMC Abuja denied claims that there was no anti-venom when singer Ifunanya Nwangene was treated.

Singer Nanyah dies after snake bite

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian singer Ifunanya Nwangene, also known as Nanyah, died after a snake bit her at her home in Abuja.

Her brother, Kingsley, shared that after the snake bite, she tried to get help by going to two different hospitals. The first hospital said they did not have the medicine needed to treat snake bites.

