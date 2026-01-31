A Nigerian lady, Rita Joseph, celebrated as she signed out of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with flying colours.

The lady shared how she almost bagged a first-class in her Bachelor’s degree in Finance.

UNILAG Graduate Narrates How She Almost Bagged First Class

On her LinkedIn page, she celebrated her academic feat days after her institution's convocation ceremony, held in January 2026.

UNILAG graduate misses out on first class, posts CGPA

Rita graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.48, just 0.02 away from bagging a first class.

She narrated how getting a B in her project made her lose her chance of graduating with a first class.

Her LinkedIn post read:

1 missed a First Class degree by 0.02... and still won.

2 days ago was Coronation Day The day the University of Lagos crowned every student who survived years of pressure, sacrifice, and resilience.

And I was crowned too — with a cap. *

On the 21st of January, 2026, I officially graduated with a CGPA of 4.48/5.00. Just 0.02 away from a First Class Degree.

Do you know how that feels? I started this journey strong — 4.47 GPA in my first year. By my third and final year, I fought even harder, chasing that 4.50 like it was everything.

The night my final result dropped, I did the calculations again and again. An A in my 6-unit Project could push me there. I got a B. I cried. I cried until I couldn't breathe.

"Not because 4.48 is small, but because the dream I carried for years slipped from my hands by the tiniest margin."

