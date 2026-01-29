A university founded by the late Herbert Wigwe, Wigwe University has announced scholarship for UTME candidates

The scholarship is for candidates seeking admission into the institution for the 2025/2026 session

The school also announced varying scholarship for all four colleges in the institution, which include Arts, three others

As registration for the 2025 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) begins, many aspirants hope to secure admission into higher institutions that will allow them study their desired courses at affordable fees.

While there are hundreds of federal and private universities in Nigeria, Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo, Rivers State, is offering scholarship to JAMB candidates with high scores.

Wigwe University scholarship for 2025/2026 academic session

Founded by Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Wigwe University began operations in 2024 and offers several courses across its four faculties.

Legit.ng recently provided a breakdown of the approved school fees for the 2025/2026 academic session at Wigwe University.

The school has now announced scholarship for UTME candidates who score high in the exam.

Wigwe University has four colleges, each with several departments:

* College of Arts

* Engineering

* Management & Social Sciences

* Science & Computing

The tuition fee varies by college, but all candidates who score high in the UTME are eligible for the scholarship.

Wigwe University scholarship for College of Arts

Admission into the College of Arts requires candidates to have 5 credits in their O’level results, including English and Mathematics.

Candidates who meet the Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSC) requirements and pass their JAMB exam are eligible for admission.

Outstanding students are offered scholarship.

Scholarship for JAMB candidates based on scores:

300 and above = N3,840,000

250 - 299 = N4,800,000

220 - 249 = N5,760,000

180 - 219 = N6,720,000

150 - 179 = N9,600,000

Wigwe University scholarship for Engineering

The College of Engineering includes departments such as:

* Mechanical Engineering

* Electrical Engineering

* Computer Engineering

Admission requires 5 SSC credits including English, Physics, and Mathematics, with direct entry students having different requirements.

Scholarship for candidates based on scores:

300 and above = N4,799,520

250 - 299 = N5,999,400

220 - 249 = N7,199,280

180 - 219 = N8,399,160

150 - 179 = N11,998,800

Wigwe University scholarship for Management/Social Sciences

The College of Management & Social Sciences offers courses including:

Economics

Business Administration

Accounting and Finance

Admission requires 5 SSC credits including English and Mathematics.

Candidates are eligible for scholarship.

Scholarship for candidates based on scores:

300 and above = N4,799,520

250 - 299 = N5,999,400

220 - 249 = N7,199,280

180 - 219 = N8,399,160

150 - 179 = N11,998,800

Wigwe University scholarship for Science & Computing

The College of Science & Computing offers courses such as:

* Mathematics and Data Science

* Computer Science

Admission requires credits in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and 2 other relevant subjects.

Scholarship for candidates based on scores:

300 and above = N4,799,520

250 - 299 = N5,999,400

220 - 249 = N7,199,280

180 - 219 = N8,399,160

150 - 179 = N11,998,800

