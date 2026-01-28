Covenant University released its approved school fees for the 2026 academic session, sparking widespread debate

Many Nigerians criticised the fees as expensive, despite the university explaining they covered tuition, accommodation, and services

A Nigerian man defended the school, comparing its fees to other private universities and questioning the backlash over its church ownership

Covenant University has triggered mixed reactions among Nigerians after releasing its approved school fees for the 2026 academic session.

According to the institution, the fees were structured to reflect the quality of education, facilities, and services provided to students.

The university explained that its charges cover tuition, accommodation, medical care, security, electricity, water supply, and access to modern learning facilities.

Man defends Covenant University fee increment

Despite the explanation, many Nigerians expressed concern about the fee increase, describing it as expensive and difficult for average families to afford.

Amid the debate, a Nigerian man, identified as Row_Haastrup on X (formerly Twitter) shared his perspective on the controversy surrounding Covenant University’s fees.

In his post, he compared the school’s fees with those of other private universities in Nigeria, arguing that Nigerians targeted their anger at the university, despite other privately owned universities charging higher.

He said:

"Wigwe University is collecting N9.6m – N12m PER SESSION (tuition only) — accommodation is extra. Nobody is shouting. But suddenly… Covenant University charging N1.7m – N2m ALL‑INCLUSIVE now becomes a moral problem because it’s church‑owned?"

According to him, the fact that the university is owned by Pastor David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church doesn't translate to lower fees or free education.

He concluded his write-up by stating that while people are free to discuss affordability, they should avoid linking tithe payments to entitlement.

See his X post below:

Full list of Covenant University 2026 fees

Below is the complete breakdown of the approved fees for each course, as shared on Covenant University's admissions page:

Psychology – ₦1,884,562.50

Accounting – ₦1,959,945.00

Building Technology – ₦1,809,180.00

Computer Science – ₦1,959,945.00

Industrial Mathematics – ₦1,897,845.00

Industrial Physics – ₦1,897,845.00

Management Information Systems – ₦1,884,562.50

Microbiology – ₦1,821,931.20

Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management – ₦1,713,891.00

Marketing – ₦1,713,891.00

Estate Management – ₦1,733,797.50

Industrial Chemistry – ₦1,733,797.50

Sociology – ₦1,742,940.00

Engineering Courses – ₦2,009,280.00

Architecture – ₦1,959,945.00

Biochemistry – ₦1,821,931.20

Biology – ₦1,733,797.50

Mass Communication – ₦1,959,945.00

Business Administration – ₦1,815,562.50

Economics – ₦1,959,945.00

Finance – ₦1,809,180.00

Finance (Technology) – ₦1,809,180.00

English – ₦1,733,797.50

International Relations – ₦1,959,945.00

Policy and Strategic Studies – ₦1,733,797.50

Political Science – ₦1,733,797.50

Covenant University shows courses with highest fees

