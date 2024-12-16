A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the moment he caused a beautiful scene during his lover's graduation ceremony

In the heartwarming video, the young man screamed at the top of his voice as his lover walked to the stage to collect her certificate

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate the graduate

A heartwarming display of love and pride unfolded at a UK university's graduation ceremony, courtesy of a Nigerian man's overwhelming joy.

As his woman accepted her degree certificate, he erupted into a joyful frenzy, leaving onlookers in stitches.

Man proudly hails lover on graduation day

The proud man who posted the video on TikTok under the handle @geeteeb couldn't contain his excitement.

His thunderous cheers and declarations of love echoed through the ceremonial hall, turning heads and drawing smiles.

"That's my baby! That's my baby girl! I love you, baby! I'm proud of you!" he exclaimed, his voice overwhelmed with emotion.

While some eye witnesses laughed, others applauded the man, charmed by his unapologetic pride.

According to the young man, he spent thousands of pounds on her school fees so he couldn't keep quiet during the graduation ceremony.

"POV: After paying thousands of pounds for your woman's school fees in the UK and they expect you to be quiet in the graduation ceremony. Me shaking the ceremonial hall proudly. No plays at all," he said.

Reactions as man hails lover on graduation day

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Nosa Sweet said:

"You literally brought the building down. I love you too my man."

@_ikeoluwa_ said:

"Social anxiety fears you."

@biggsalvaje said:

"You have successfully paid another man wife school fees."

@June Africa said:

"You are right, shout sir. A man who pays bills should be very louder."

@darzzleglowbeauty said:

"My son was asked me ‘mummy please where is the babygirl?’ Me sef tire."

@KEEJSIGNATUREBeautyhair said:

"Sisterhood, motherhood, fatherhood and all the hood self is proud of the both of you."

@Ogundipe Opeyemi said:

"No be Nottingham Trent university be that. Omo e reach to celebrate her o. Those people are not joking. Na u know wettin ur eye see."

@MIGHTY999 reacted:

"Make women self dey sponsor man oo cos like this men don need help too oo."

@TECH IN YORUBA said:

"If he didn’t get the chance to do that shoutout. He might fall sick. He felt so relieved doing that."

@Diana Limmy said:

"The frown on the face is for any who wants to say you’re constituting a nuisance. Congratulations to your baby."

@Kelly said:

"I wish someone will be proud of me like this both in public and inside the house."

@ESITIMA said:

"I hope someone gets to be proud of me by the time I finish my Masters in a few months."

@Moonface added:

"I fear that I might drown in anxiety if anyone cheers me up like this in public. I’ll panic and prolly run away."

Man praises wife for making huge sacrifice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man made headlines on social media over his post on Facebook where he gave a sincere appreciation to his wife.

The thoughtful man sang his wife's praises, revealing that she sacrificed her chastity, schooling and other things for him.

