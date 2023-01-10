A Nigerian man, Sir Jarus, has shared a post on Twitter revealing how affordable his school fees were while growing up

In his tweet, he revealed that he paid N40 in JSS 1 in 1994 and N1,090 only for tuition and accommodation at the university in 2001

According to him, the total money he spent on education from primary school through the tertiary institution was less than N200k

A Nigerian man identified as Sir Jarus has shared a rundown of the estimated cost he spent on school fees all through his life as a student.

According to him, he paid the sum of N40 as school fees when he was in JSS 1 class in the year 1994.

Receipt of N40 fees Photo Credit: @sirjarus/TikTok

Source: UGC

After getting admission into Obafemi Awolowo University, he paid the sum of N1,090 in his 100 level at the university for both tuition and accommodation in the year 2001.

He added that he spent about N15,000 in his final year at the university. Jarus said the total money spent on his education from the primary level through the tertiary institution is less than N200,000.

He wrote:

"My 1st term JSS 1 school fee was N40 (Forty Naira) in 1994. Paid N1,090 (One thousand and ninety Naira) for school and accommodation fees in 100L in university in 2001.

"Paid 15k or so in final year. All money spent on my education from primary school thru university < N200k."

Social media reactions

@sharperleinado said:

"Nigeria has, and is still good to many of us. We've all benefited in one way or the other."

@VOluwayemi commented:

"I believe despite the cheapness of your education this didn't mean that your parents had it so easy paying the fees during your days at school. My university education in Ìfẹ didn't cost 50k throughout either. It's free education, public school, for my primary and secondary.

@KalimatSuleman added:

"Now they want to take this one benefit away from Nigerian students and impose a 'saner climes'-like student loan after increasing the fees out of reach of majority and cutting tertiary education funding."

@yemileel said:

"Highly subsidized sir."

@segun_are said:

"Education no be scam. Invested less than 200k but reaping in hundred folds."

Nigerian professor shares letter increasing school fees to N10

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian professor, Ndubuisi Ekekwe, has shared a letter reportedly written by a Lagos state school proprietress many years ago. The letter was sent to parents informing them about a 100% school fee hike from N5 to N10 in 1989.

Ndubuisi said that it is “very painful how Nigeria has lost it”. In a LinkedIn post, he asked his followers what can be done to stop such practices. While Legit.ng cannot independently verify the letter, it has gathered many reactions on his social media account. The memo was from a school called Rapid Private Lesson Home situated at 10 Rufai Street, Somolu.

A part of the letter reads: “The School will commence by 8 am in the corning and close by 12 pm in the afternoon. Therefore, there will be an increase in fee ie from N5 to N10”.

Source: Legit.ng