The Wigwe University has approved the school fees for the 2025/2026 academic session for candidates applying to the school

Details of the departments and colleges in the recently inaugurated institution were also made public in the report

The fees released by the school do not include accommodation or bank charges, as they are limited to school fees only

The management of the notable Nigerian university, Wigwe University, has announced the school fees payable for the 2025/2026 academic session.

In a publication by the school, the fees were broken down into four categories, covering the Colleges of Arts, Engineering, Management & Social Sciences, and Science & Computing.

Wigwe University sets tuition fees for new academic session. Photo source: Wigwe University

Source: Twitter

Full list of Wigwe University school fees

Founded by Herbert Wigwe, the university began operations in 2024. Located in Isiokpo, Rivers State, Wigwe University has multiple departments organized under four colleges.

According to details from the school portal, the tuition fees for each college are as follows:

Wigwe University College of Arts

Under the College of Arts at Wigwe University, there are several departments, including Theatre and Performing Arts, Fine Arts and Design, Film and Screen Studies, and Communications and Digital Media.

All departments under the College of Arts have a similar mode of entry into the university, either through UTME or direct entry.

Fees: The fee for each of the departments under the College of Arts is a total of ₦9,600,000.

Wigwe University College of Engineering

Just like the College of Arts, there are several departments under the College of Engineering, including Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Mechatronics Engineering.

The subject combination required for admission into these departments includes Physics, English, Mathematics, and other relevant science subjects.

Fees: The fee for each of the departments under the College of Engineering is ₦11,998,800.

Full list of Wigwe University tuition fees for all colleges revealed. Photo source: Wigwe University

Source: Twitter

Wigwe University College of Management/Social Sciences

The College of Management & Social Sciences at Wigwe University has few departments: Economics, Business Administration, and Accounting and Finance.

These departments offer a four-year degree program via UTME or direct entry into the university.

Fees: The fee for each of the departments under College of Management & Social Sciences is ₦11,998,800.

Wigwe University College of Science and Computing

Under the College of Science and Computing, there are several departments, including Mathematics and Data Science, Computer Science, and more.

Fees: The fee for departments under the College of Science & Computing is ₦11,998,800.

The above fees cover tuition only and do not include hostel accommodation fees or any additional charges.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University’s release of its 2026 school fees sparked mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians calling the fees expensive.

While the university explained that the charges cover tuition, accommodation, medical care, and other services, a Nigerian man defended the fees, comparing them to other private universities and noting that being church-owned does not mean education should be free.

Covenant University announces 2026 school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Covenant University has shared its school fees for 2026. Some courses, like engineering and science, cost more mone, while courses like English and Political Science cost less.

The school said the fees match the value of the teaching, tools, and facilities they give to students.

Source: Legit.ng