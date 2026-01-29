A young Nigerian who sells plastic waste and cartons just to raise money to buy his work tools has received help

The young boy mentioned the amount he gets paid for a bag of waste he supplies, as shown in a video that’s trending online

He became very emotional and cried after the content creator who interviewed him helped him achieve his important goal

A 19-year-old Nigerian boy who sold waste to raise money for work tools got help and broke into tears.

The video shows the young individual lifting and dropping waste at a spot, a bag he said contained cartons and rubber, while mentioning that he earns about N1,000 to N2,000 for the job.

Nigerian boy selling waste to buy tools gets surprise gifts. Photo source: Tiktok/bayuztvs

Source: TikTok

Content Creator helps hardworking boy

The boy, Samuel, was initially approached by content creator @bayuztvs, who asked him why he was doing the job and who connected him to it.

The 19-year-old explained that he needed money for his work tools, which was why he was doing the job, and also that his parents did not know about it.

He mentioned needing about three tools for his work, as he is a tiler who learned the trade years ago but hasn’t officially started working yet.

Speaking about the tools he needed, he said:

“Cutting machine, mallet, pitches, and knife.”

Moved by Samuel’s hard work, the content creator surprised him by taking him to a barber shop for a new haircut and to a boutique where new clothes were purchased for him.

He was also taken to a restaurant, where he was seen enjoying a meal. Afterwards, Samuel was surprised with one of the tools he needed for his work as a tiler.

Hardworking 19-year-old boy who sold waste for work tools bursts into tears after getting help. Photo source: Tiktok/bayuztvs

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, the content creator also gifted Samuel a new phone alongside N50,000 in cash.

Samuel could not contain his joy, bursting into tears, rolling on the floor, and appreciating the man for his generosity, while also requesting to meet his mother.

Reactions as young boy gets help

⋆ 🎀 𝓓𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓪 stated:

"He is just a child 😩 and you can tell he is really exhausted."

ℍ𝓪ⓢ𝓪𝐁ⓘ 𝕊𝓱𝔸Ｄ𝕆𝓛𝕃คŘ noted:

"I came to rewatch the video today,bayuztv May u never lack of money because I don't know why I always cry why watching ur video 😭,I too much love you for that 🙏 bros keep doing good 👍 ur pocket we never be empty in Jesus name."

BIG~AYOMIDE wrote:

"How can I also support this, Man?"

GODSPOWERWEARS[MDM AGENCY] added:

"God please for your sake, let my destiny helper locate me, destiny helper that we not look my mistake."

THE🖤 NANA stressed:

"God if I’ve ever been ungrateful , forgive me."

Nita|BSN|RN shared:

"He never believed he’ll find this type of help.. i pray everyone find unexpected blessing."

obiuwevbi urinrinogh added:

"Even if na fir content Sha the tears of joy shed by the boy moved me to cry too. This is a clear example of you don't know when your help will come."

Arkuah wrote:

"Who’s watching this on Thursday ? 29th of January? Can we be friends pleaseeee."

Ohemaa Akua Konadu Yiadom shared:

"Can you meet my mom 😢 that part cracked me 😭 such a grateful soul."

YAYO_WAN said:

"19 years and he’s so passionate about work, see as adey cry for here….. sometimes all a brother need is to be put on….this really touched my soul 😭😭😭The guy is so grateful, he appreciates ever ything ☺️...I was just crying all through."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady went viral on TikTok after making an emotional plea for a job.

Man rewarded after helping job seeker years ago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartwarming story about how helping others can come back to you.

In 2022, he helped a job seeker who was stranded in Ibadan by giving him N2,000 so he could return home.

Source: Legit.ng