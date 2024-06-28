A Nigerian graduate from Cambridge University celebrated his achievement with a traditional band on campus

In a captivating video, he is seen dancing joyfully in his traditional Nigerian attire, known as Agbada

Amazed by the vibrant display, onlookers gathered to capture the moment as the Nigerians danced exuberantly

A Nigerian student marked his Cambridge University graduation with a lively traditional band performance on campus.

The video showcases him energetically dancing in his traditional Nigerian Agbada attire.

Cambridge graduate dances in traditional attire. Photo credit: @jonelleawomoyi

Source: TikTok

Impressed by the festive celebration, many onlookers gathered to film the joyous occasion, as shown by @jonelleawomoyi.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Not_here said:

“Boyyyyy Nigerians love education ! Congrats to you sir.”

John-Paul wrote:

“Oh i love this.”

JONELLE:

“Massive congrats to him!”

Faze:

“He wins.”

Araweelo:

“If I complete another degree, if my graduation isn’t like this, I don’t want it.”

AniMac

“Aaaaw I saw you as you came into Jesus Lane - congrats!!! Such a wonderful celebration - made my day.”

Simiadeniji:

“I love Yoruba people!!!”

Sommi:

“I saw the band today in person, so so nice to see!”

Politicalbaby:

“This is definitely very well.”

Bunmi Mojekwu:

“Loveeee this. can’t wait to do this for my children. In fact I’m starting now.”

Angel:

“I believe this is necessary!!”

Bajeriandiaries:

“I love it.”

Christine:

“President Williammmm!”

LD:

“I love this congrats to him.”

Sabrina:

“Congrats to him! And i love thissss BIG MOOD.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that emotional reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who returned from the UK. The lady has lived in the UK for 14 years and was coming home for the first time since she left.

Nigerians in Scotland host wedding-like event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok video has gone viral, featuring Nigerians in Scotland partaking in a playful wedding celebration.

The couple, dressed in traditional wedding attire, can be seen dancing joyfully and displaying lively Nigerian dance moves.

Spectators join in the fun, enthusiastically tossing dollar bills as the couple enjoys the festivities, as shown by @zainabkejy.

Source: Legit.ng