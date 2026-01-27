A Nigerian content creator got many people talking online after showing the amount that was deducted from his pay

He shared a screenshot showing the amount he was paid by YouTube and what was deducted as tax by the government

The individual immediately shifted blame to the Nigerian government but later realised his mistake and shared an update

A Nigerian man who is a content creator on YouTube cries out online after he discovered that a big amount had been deducted from his pay as tax.

He took to social media to make the statement while also sharing a screenshot showing the amount he was paid and the figure that was deducted.

Man mistakenly blames Nigerian government for YouTube tax deduction.

Man mistakenly blames Nigerian government

The statement of the young man comes amid the controversy surrounding the implementation of the new tax law in Nigeria.

While several individuals have mentioned that their salary increased in line with the new tax reform, the statement from the man immediately caught attention, as he initially thought the tax deducted from his account was to be paid to the Nigerian government; however, he later realised his mistake.

According to a post he made on his page, @Daygenius wrote that he made a specific amount from YouTube, and shared the amount deducted as tax

"I made $106 from YouTube… Tinubu comot $25… on a norms na $4 dem dey comot ooh."

"Na this month end all the content creators for Naija go join the movement to change this govt. cos this new tax law is fuc.king ridiculously insane."

Nigerian man cries out after discovering big tax deduction from YouTube earnings. Photo source: Twitter/@Daygenius

He initially linked the deductions to the new tax law in Nigeria; however, he later realised his mistake upon discovering that the deduction was for the United States government, not for Nigeria.

He wrote below the post:

"Make Una no vex… @grok say na Trump tax me not Tinubu. Okay agbado people, e don do. I don fold ehn. I’m DayGenius not TaxGenius."

Before he made the clarification, many people had already seen his initial post where he mistakenly blamed the Nigerian government for the deduction, and they took to the comments page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man reacts to tax deductions

@lexyy4real stressed:

"You’re very wrong..The $25 that was deducted belongs to the US..what Nigeria will tax is what is left but you’re not qualified to pay tax on that amount because it is below the threshold."

@Dominik2DWurld_ noted:

"You made $130+ nd they took their tax and youre left with $81. Omorr una dey try oh."

@ex_neighbour stressed:

"So una no dey pay tax before? And finally don touch una papa."

@AOEHybrid shared:

"Sometimes, I feel people make posts like this intentionally to rile others up, shameful."

@Obalurge said:

"Nigeria does not have tax treaty with the US, the tax here isn't paid to the Nigerian government and it's quite normal."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man shared online that his friend’s salary increased under the new tax law. He checked his friend’s payslip and noticed that ₦30,000 had been added.

Man happy about tax reform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man said his salary went up after the new tax law started. He said he got an extra ₦3,750 and was happy about it.

Other people also shared that their salaries increased because of the new law. Many people online talked about it and shared their own experiences.

