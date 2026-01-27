A young man took to social media to speak about the new tax law after his friend was paid his January salary

A young man has reacted to the new tax law and confirmed that there has been an increase in his friend’s pay as a result of the new tax reform.

He took to social media to say this while also mentioning the amount and linking it to the new tax reform.

Nigerian man shares friend’s salary increment following tax reform. Middle photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Tolu Owoeye, Facebook/Alammen Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Man reacts as new tax law

The individual, identified as @Alammen Yusuf, explained that he just confirmed from one of his friends that, according to his friend’s payslip, a specific sum was added to his salary.

He wrote:

"Good afternoon everyone. I just confirmed from one of my friends, based on his payslip, that there has been an increase in his salary—he noted that ₦30,000 was added."

Man confirms friend’s salary increased under new tax reform. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Tolu Owoeye, Facebook/Alammen Yusuf

Source: Twitter

As he said this, he explained what could have caused it while urging members of the public to expect similar adjustments in their pay.

"This increase is due to the annual salary increment and reduced tax deductions (based on the new tax policy). Based on this, everyone should expect a similar adjustment."

Reactions as man speaks about friend's payslip

Yahaya noted:

"Or maybe there is a loan he has finished servicing."

Umar added:

"The information is incomplete and may possibly not be true because he didn't mentioned his ministry either his grade level. And the said 30k increase what is the narrative in the pay slip. Pls civil servants should avoid posting information in this platform without any concrate information so that they wount be confusing other colleagues please. But if it's true his information is a happy good news."

Collins noted:

"Mr know all will come and attack you for sharing such an information here too. Thanks for keeping is updated, praying for similar situation in all ministries and parastatal."

Abubakar shared:

"In line of the information passed out by the writer it may be true and it may not be true and alternatively until January salary is paid to all salary earners the true of the stipulations is affirm by individual. Also to those against factual in information should mind the way individual is comment to regard it as fictitious until you see it. However, every information on good tiding is in the offing we should regard it welcome as opportunity instead of fault it."

Quadri said:

"That increment may be the reduction of new tax law. Like someone that they're removing 50+ b4 will be removing 27k+ so if u see more than ur former salary you are lucky."

Screenshot of the post below:

Man shares details of friend’s salary under tax law. Photo source: Facebook/Alammen Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Source: Legit.ng