A young man who graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a third-class degree, has shown the public his original degree certificate after finally receiving it

This came two years after the Nigerian youth, who is a creative designer, had displayed his statement of result from his alma mater on X (formerly Twitter), which made him a viral sensation

Internet users were divided over the display of his original degree certificate, with some hailing his confidence and noting that a degree is not a true test of one's intelligence

Two years after announcing on X (formerly Twitter) that he graduated with a third-class degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, a young man, Safwan Onimisi Idris, has displayed his original degree certificate after receiving it from his alma mater.

Safwan, now a creative designer, bagged a Bachelor of Science (Education) in physics from the Zaria-based tertiary institution and showed the public his certificate with pride.

Safwan Idris flaunts his third-class degree with pride. Photo Credit: @SafwanAlghazal

Source: Twitter

Mixed reactions followed ABU Zaria's graduate's tweet

Sharing photos of himself and the certificate, Safwan wrote on X:

"Today, I receive my original BSc(Ed) Certificate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

"Third Class Graduate."

His degree certificate was dated March 27, 2024. At the time of this report, Safwan's tweet had gained huge traction, garnering 1.5 million views, 13k likes, more than 1k retweets and over 700 comments.

People had mixed feelings about his display, with some criticising him.

Safwan Idris bagged a degree in physics from Ahmadu Bello University. Photo Credit: @SafwanAlghazal

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail third-class graduate's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the third-class graduate's tweet below:

@Bigsomto said:

"If you like .....let people who paid huge sums of money tell you who you are or where you belong because it's they wrote it on a piece of paper.....the world is changing your first class no longer adds value to you..just a first choice for corporate slavery."

@getKennethed22 said:

"I do not intend to laugh. But I am laughing hysterically.

"Guy you go plY for school. Study education still came out celebrating 3rd class."

@TerryObok said:

"Funny this won't ever determine the outcome of a northerner in the federal government parastatal.

"He will go on to be group managing director of NNPC. Yet we from the south will be blocking doors for others telling them to get 2:1. Getting it is good if you can but not a recipe for success."

@employlawone said:

"Congratulations! The future remains bright for you, as it was for me in 1989! See where God has brought me today."

@PamEphraim said:

"Why did they write third class “honours” what is honorable about it?"

@IamKennedyJr said:

"Omo guy even if na 10th class you get pls be proud of yourself. To go school graduate nodey easy at all. I’m proud of you boss."

@_martinezxx_ said:

"This doesn’t even show the person is smart or not. Nigerian universities, most times the person that knows how to cram the most usually comes out on top, not the person that’s the smartest."

Viral third-class graduate gets cash gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the viral Ahmadu Bello University graduate, Safwan Onimisi Idris, who celebrated his third-class degree online, had received a cash gift and an offer.

Safwan became a viral sensation after he flaunted his third-class statement of result as he announced his degree online without shame.

Safwan's post inspired many people and caught the attention of the crypto trader, who preferred to be anonymous. In a follow-up tweet on X, Safwan shared the message the crypto trader sent him. In the text, the crypto trader offered to send him a token to celebrate his graduation.

Source: Legit.ng