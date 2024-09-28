A Nigerian youth has earned the admiration of many people after announcing that he graduated with a third class degree

The young man showed off his statement of result from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and sent a message to struggling students

The ABU graduate's post on X has gained massive traction, eliciting heartwarming reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian creative designer, Safwan Onimisi Idris, has celebrated bagging a third class degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Safwan announced his academic feat on X without shame and attached his statement of result from the school.

Safwan graduated with a third class degree. Photo Credit: @SafwanAlghazal

Safwan dedicated his result to students who were still struggling and encouraged them that they would surely prevail. His post on X read:

"Graduated with a Third Class Honours.

"This Result is dedicated to every students struggling out there. No matter how hard academic life is, you shall prevail lastly!

"Safwan Idris.

"Ahmadu Bello University.

"2015-2024."

Safwan's statement of result showed his alma mater was awarded a Bachelor of Science (Education) physics degree. His X post touched people.

See Safwan's tweet below:

People hail Safwan Onimisi Idris

@salim_dakingari said:

"Know that your worth is not defined by your grades... Your journey might not look like others, but it’s yours, and you will prevail in the end."

@NorakTrades said:

"Alright mate.. now its time to drop the paper and use the actual thing school gives you to brighten your future.. what skill did you learn during your school days, which friends did you make that you sure both of you or groups of you will do numbers $$ in no dist time.. that's the actual essence of a UNIVERSITY... what ever class that's written there is no test of your intellectual ability."

@Ashabul_Jannaah said:

"Forget the class; it’s all about the hustle, Safwan, you’ve proven that grit and determination matter more than any grade. Onward and upward. Allahumma Barik."

@amourab said:

"Spending 9 years on a programme is massive determination. Congratulations for seeing it through."

@SimplyAzodo said:

"Congrats 🎉 .

"Can’t remember when last someone asked me what class of grade I graduated with."

@Timely_Sonia said:

"Congratulations g.

"First time seeing someone very proud about this grade."

