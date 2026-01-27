A Nigerian woman using a solar system with four tubular batteries has shared her experience with a warning beeping sound

Standing in front of her inverter, she said that only those with a solar system can know what the sound meant and the action to take

Many people who watched her video suggested that she change her wet batteries to lithium, which has a deeper depth of discharge

A Nigerian woman who installed solar energy in her home has made a video as she showed off her setup.

The woman stood in front of her four tubular batteries stacked in pairs as she commented about a beeping sound coming from her system.

Lithium vs Tubular bateries

She (@mrsbt24) said that only solar users could relate to how painful the sound could be. She wore a look of resignation at what the constant beep suggested.

In most cases, a beeping sound from a solar setup shows that the batteries are drained and may go off at any minute.

Going by her tubular batteries, the woman has only 50% DOD (Depth of Discharge) on each of the batteries. That contrasts greatly with lithium batteries that could go as low as 90% DOD.

National grid collapse

The woman's solar inverter was some metres away from her batteries. Beside it was the system's protection box, containing things like an SPD.

Her inverter was most likely a hybrid, which has an inbuilt MPPT charge controller. She, however, did not show how many panels she had installed with the system.

Many people said the sound meant her batteries were drained and that she should manage her load. Her low battery warning came at a time when the national grid kept collapsing.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

wizzy101 said:

"Once u hear the sound boom darkness."

Clement Innocent said:

"Me I dey off m asap."

Vicsmith Foreignbred said:

"Nothing pass nepa light,make una forget all these solar and inverter."

CHIDEXCOMMUNICATION said:

"U go buy starplus battery?why nau."

The woman replied:

"What’s wrøng with starplus battery?"

Unfair said:

"I never hear am once with my Lithium battery 40 kilowatts."

De Oracle Luxe Men said:

"Very painful till especially when you re getting ready to sleep after watching movies."

ugochukwuofficial said:

"Tubular batteries doesn't last. Replace them with lithium batteries."

Joy chris said:

"Lithium batteries can’t do this. That’s what I’m using. Since I changed to lithium battery I never hear this sound for once. I have light 247z change your battery dear."

Solar and Tech | JenoxServices said:

"Solar energy systems is beautiful, you simply need to know how to manage your consumption based on the deficiencies in your setup. Your solar panels should be way sufficient and If you have a small battery bank, you should start conserving your usage by 4pm when the sun goes down. By 9am you can return to your bulk usage that doesn’t exceed the power carrying capacity of the battery you have."

