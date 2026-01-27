Nigeria’s electricity transmission system shas uffered another setback on Tuesday, January 27 after the national grid collapsed for the second time this year.

The grid crash has triggered widespread power outages across the country.

Distribution companies confirmed the incident, with supply disruptions reported in several states shortly after the collapse.

According to Cable, data from the Nigerian Independent System Operator N(ISO) showed that load allocation to the 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) dropped to zero MW as at 11 am on Tuesday.

The incident comes weeks after a similar failure, renewing concerns about the stability of the country’s power infrastructure and its ability to sustain consistent electricity delivery to homes and businesses.

