A woman made many people feel emotional on social media as she shared her condition after being deported from the US

She said that she had lived in the United States for 42 years and was only recently deported back to Haiti to continue her life

The woman shared a video showing her living conditions in the new country and begged people to help her get back on her feet

A woman who was recently deported from the US despite living in the country for 42 years has gone viral after she shared a video showing her living conditions in Haiti following her deportation.

The woman revealed her name as Juan and added that before being deported, the last time she was in Haiti was when she was 5 years old.

Woman who spent 42 years in US shares struggles after deportation. Photo source: Tiktok/hatainempress

Source: TikTok

Woman deported to Haiti describes living conditions

At the beginning of a different video she shared on her page, she talked about how long she has lived in the US and what she is expecting in Haiti.

Her statement:

"Good morning, my name is Juan, I'm 47 years old. At 5 years old was the last time I was in Haiti. I've lived in the US all my life. I was forced to live back in Haiti due to deportation. My life here is unstable, it's uncivilized."

In another video, she showed her living conditions, including the kitchen and the bathroom she uses in Haiti.

@hatainempress also showed the location where individuals who wish to defecate use.

Near the end of the video, she showed a place where she was allowed to stay by a woman, pending the time she gets back on her feet, while adding:

"We all sleep on one bed."

Woman deported from US after 42 years shares struggle in Haiti. Photo source: Tiktok/hatainempress

Source: Twitter

She made several statements in the video, which also carried a description detailing her experience.

It read:

"I was living in the U.S. for 42 years. I left Haiti at 5 years old. I was recently deported. I lost everything. I am so grateful for being alive. I have experienced some horrific, life-changing difficulties since being in Haiti. There is no rest. No security. No jobs, especially for a deported person who is foreign to the culture and traditions. It would mean so much to me if I could get the community's help and support to relocate so that I may find work and eventually return to support my country, Haiti's economy."

Reactions as woman speaks about her living condition

prettyblueeyes said:

"But you were there for 42 years during that time you could have applied for citizenship. i just cannot understand this."

janiegarzagriffith shared:

"May God be with you love everything happens for a purpose please believe that.. you going to have a beautiful testimony watch how he works your going to be glad you left..🥺 I’m with you on this."

Ibrayik noted:

"The moral of this lesson is: never be too comfortable in a country that's not yours, always do something in your own country for when the time comes."

Henry Yufanyi stressed:

"This lady made mistakes. now she needs help. Let's help her if we can.. Anybody can make mistakes."

Casa su wrote:

"I don't think you guys asking the right questions, so here we go....... Mam, how is it that you left Haiti 42 years ago, I presume you graduated highschool or college, did you not find ways to get you proper status in the USA for the 42 years living in the US! ?"

Brother G stated:

"Everything happens for a reason, I believe God sent you there to learn a lesson, I’m from Haiti and I don’t know about that life style. I have been living in the united states for 26 years, I can’t wait to go back to my country. That’s where I came from and I’m proud of my country."

Watch the TikTok video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man deported from the US to Ghana said he is now stranded in Togo. He and five others were secretly transferred across the border by Ghanaian officers and left without support.

Streamer worried about leaving Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a White streamer said he might be sent out of Nigeria. He shared a video from a police station and said the officers took his passport.

Many people online said this is normal in Nigeria for visitors. The man said he liked his time in the country and would tell his followers what happens next.

Source: Legit.ng