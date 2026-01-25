An emotional video from Tonto Dikeh's testimony session in church, where she spoke about her reconciliation with Olakunle Churchill, has gone viral

The Nollywood actress shared how the businessman had miraculously reached out to her following her son's prayer request

She also spoke about how her broken marriage had affected others, as she sent a message of encouragement to people in a similar situation as her

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has publicly spoken about her renewed relationship with her former husband, Olakunle “Churchill” Oladunni, during a church service on Sunday, January 25.

The actress, who had made waves online after she announced her reconciliation with Churchill, shared a testimony on behalf of her son, King Andre, in church.

According to Tonto, her reunion with Churchill was the result of divine intervention, following ten years of feud.

How Olakunle Churchill miraculously contacted Tonto Dikeh

The mother of one disclosed her son had written his prayer request, which included the release of his passport from the embassy, during a 21-day prayer session.

According to Tonto, she had never told her son about his father or the truth behind his passport, which she revealed was in his father's possession.

However, two days after her son's request, Tonto revealed Olakunle reached out to her, saying, "he wants to give back every document my son needs."

"After that, I told my son about his father. I have never said anything about him whether good or bad," she said.

She disclosed she and Olakunle were now on good terms, adding that she now respects him as the father of her son.

Tonto also sent a message of hope to people who emulated her, stating that her broken marriage affected a lot of people.

"As public figures, people emulate us. A lot of marriages have broken because mine broke. A lot of people are unforgiving because Tonto hasn't forgiven. I tell you today that if God did it for me, he will do it for you," she said.

"I will carry God everywhere I go. It doesn't matter who believes it or not," she added, expressing gratitude to Pastor Jerry Eze at the end of her testimony.

The video from Tonto Dikeh's testimony in church is shown below:

Legit.ng also reported that Olakunle Churchill also confirmed the reconciliation between him and Tonto Dikeh as he penned a heartfelt message to her.

Comments as Tonto Dikeh testifies

Her testimony has sparked mixed reactions. Legit.ng compiled the comments. Read them below:

hottie_chi said:

"I cried watching her testimony this morning 🥹🥹 goosebumps all over me. I’m so happy for her and Andre her son . There’s nothing like peace."

tufab commented:

"I wish they can get married again together. Now that Holy Ghost has touched her I’m so happy for her. I will sponsor the second marriage. Congrats to them. Na me remain to marry. God do it for me."

cynthia_ify_ said:

"Man get mind size innocent boy passport, allowed the children from second wife to travel round the world it's well God is merciful."

fashion_magicblog commented:

"Her Christianity is so obvious in her life ....This is how God want us to serve him....Serving God will humble you ....Nsppd has changed so many people."

